France vs Ivory Coast predictions: Backing the favourites to succeed

Our betting expert expects France to dominate, especially with home advantage, as they prepare for North America next week.

Best bets for France vs Ivory Coast

1x2 - France at odds of 1.27 on Betway

Overs/ unders - Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.56 on Betway

BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.01 on Betway

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: France 2-1 Ivory Coast

France 2-1 Ivory Coast Goalscorers prediction: France: Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise; Ivory Coast: Bazoumana Toure

Heavy favourites to win the World Cup this year, France, prepare for the global showpiece against the Ivory Coast on Thursday. Le Bleu were beaten finalists in Qatar, despite Kylian Mbappe putting on a unique display. Unfortunately, his hat-trick in the final wasn’t enough to stop Lionel Messi’s Argentina from lifting the crown.

Didier Deschamps has already stated that he will resign after the tournament in North America. Undoubtedly, he wants to end his reign having secured the biggest prize in international football. And to prepare for the campaign, France will test their credentials against the Ivory Coast at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.

The African nation won’t be awed by France, despite France's ranking as the world's number one nation. Recent outings have shown that Emerse Fae’s charges are more than capable of hurting opposition that are deemed better than them. The coach has begun to weave young players into an ageing squad and is seeing the benefits.

The Elephants were worthy defenders of their Africa Cup of Nations title earlier this year, putting in excellent performances in the competition. They were eventually knocked out in the quarter-final, but Fae was satisfied with the account they gave. Now, as they also prepare for the World Cup, they can test themselves against the world’s best.

Probable lineups for France vs Ivory Coast

France expected lineup: Maignan, Kounde, Konate, Upamecano, Digne, Tchouameni, Kante, Olise, Cherki, Barcola, Mbappe

Ivory Coast expected lineup: Fofana, Doue, Agbadou, Diomande, Akpa, Guiagon, Sangare, S. Fofana, Adingra, Amad, Toure

Undeniable French quality

France have been on an incredible run of form. Deschamps’ men are unbeaten in their last nine matches, with their previous defeat coming against Spain almost a year to the date. That nine-game run saw the 2022 World Cup runners-up win eight, a win percentage of 89%.

The visitors will certainly understand what they’re up against on Thursday. However, Fae will point out to his team that they’ve lost only two out of their last 10 matches. Seven victories in that run of games isn’t something to be overlooked.

However, facing the favourites to win this year’s World Cup is an entirely different prospect. Additionally, Le Bleu have never lost a match to the Ivory Coast, winning two of their previous three meetings. As a result, it won’t be surprising if France give their home fans something to shout about in this international friendly.

France vs Ivory Coast Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - France at odds of 1.27 on Betway

Elite attackers on display

This French squad are accustomed to scoring plenty. Just thinking about their options in the final third is enough to intimidate the opposition. PSG’s trio of Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, and Bradley Barcola are already a threat on their own.

Moreover, with Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Thuram, and Jean-Philippe Mateta, it’s easy to see why they are one of the most feared front lines in international football. France have scored 12 goals in their last four matches, an average of three goals per game.

The visitors haven’t been in bad form as well, even in losing causes. The Elephants scored 10 goals in their last four outings, a similar average to their hosts.

It’s worth noting that each of France’s last seven matches produced more than two goals on the day. Meanwhile, four of Ivory Coast’s last five games saw more than two goals.

France vs Ivory Coast Betting Tip 2: Overs/ unders - Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.56 on Betway

Elephants have hope of denting Le Bleu

For all of France’s attacking talents, they can be shaky at the back at times. Additionally, William Saliba will miss out on this one due to being involved in the Champions League final last week. Deschamps will have to tinker with his back line, which should provide scoring opportunities for the Elephants.

The hosts conceded at least once in each of their last three matches. Crucially, they conceded only one goal in those outings, which is why the Ivory Coast will be encouraged. The visitors have not blanked since a friendly encounter with Saudi Arabia in November last year.

Fae’s troops should be able to score on Thursday. Three of France’s recent matches saw both teams score, while the same is true for three of Ivory Coast’s last six. Additionally, the last head-to-head saw France win 2-1, a highly likely outcome for this World Cup warm-up match.

France vs Ivory Coast Betting Tip 3: BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.01 on Betway

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