Espanyol vs Real Madrid predictions: Vinicius to strike in away win

Our betting expert expects Vinicius Junior to score in a game that produces goals at both ends after the interval.

Best bets for Espanyol vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid to win at odds of 1.77 on Betway

Vinicius Junior to score anytime at odds of 2.10 on Betway

Second half - Both teams to score at odds of 2.62 on Betway

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Espanyol 1-2 Real Madrid

Goalscorers prediction - Espanyol: Kike Garcia - Real Madrid: Vinicius Junior, Fede Valverde

Espanyol were striving for European qualification earlier in the season, but they remain winless in 2026. That has pushed them towards the relegation battle, with their current tally of 39 points unlikely to be enough for safety. They last played on Monday, drawing 0-0 at home to struggling Levante.

Real Madrid’s slim title ambitions all but ended when they conceded a 94th-minute equaliser at Real Betis last time out. It’s just one win in six competitive outings for Los Blancos. A 6-4 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich also brought their Champions League campaign to a conclusion a fortnight ago.

Probable lineups for Espanyol vs Real Madrid

Espanyol expected lineup: Dmitrovic, Romero, Cabrera, Calero, El Hilali, Gonzalez de Zarate, Exposito, Roca, Terrats, Dolan, Kike

Real Madrid expected lineup: Lunin, Carreras, Huijsen, Rudiger, Alexander-Arnold, Bellingham, Tchouameni, Valverde, Brahim, Vinicius, Gonzalo

Espanyol’s miserable year to continue

Neither side takes much form into this contest. Espanyol will likely be the more motivated side as they push for survival. However, it’s hard to fancy Manolo Gonzalez’s team given their dreadful record in 2026.

Espanyol have picked up just six points from 16 matches since the turn of the year. That is by far the worst record in La Liga. Both individually and collectively, their level has significantly dropped following a bright start to the campaign.

They’ve come up against top-four opponents on three occasions since February. They lost all of those games, conceding four goals against each of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Villarreal.

Real Madrid felt decisions went against them at Real Betis in their last outing. They’ve had more than a week to rest ahead of this match. Assuming they can match the intensity of their struggling opponents, an away win is by far the most likely outcome.

Espanyol vs Real Madrid Bet 1: Real Madrid to win at odds of 1.77 on Betway

Vinicius to step up without Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has suffered a fresh injury setback, ruling him out of this game. Nearly two years into his Real Madrid career, doubts remain over the structure of the side with the free-scoring Frenchman. The likes of Vinicius and Jude Bellingham often seem more threatening when he doesn’t play.

Real Madrid assumed the decisions went against them in their last outing against Real Betis. They average 2.80 goals per game in La Liga without their star forward. That’s compared to 1.93 goals per game with him.

Vinicius has registered four goals across the six fixtures when Mbappe didn’t start. He’s likely to assume penalty-taking duties again here. Having netted in back-to-back matches, the Brazilian offers value as an anytime goalscorer bet at the RCDE Stadium.

Espanyol vs Real Madrid Bet 2: Vinicius Junior to score anytime at odds of 2.10 on Betway

Second half to feature goals

There are clear trends with both sides that make second-half goals likely. In La Liga, 57% of Real Madrid’s strikes have come after the interval. However, 65% of the goals they’ve conceded have also been in the second half.

Espanyol have scored more than twice as many goals in the second half, compared to the first half, this term. They’re averaging just 0.36 goals before the break. The Catalan side also concede more frequently in the second period.

Each of the previous nine Real Madrid matches have seen both teams score. There are clear defensive cracks that the home team will back themselves to exploit. Manolo’s side have conceded 2.00 goals per game on average since the turn of the year, though.

Overall, backing both teams to score in the second half is at value with an implied probability of 38.2%.

Espanyol vs Real Madrid Bet 3: Second half - Both teams to score at odds of 2.62 on Betway

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