Crystal Palace vs Liverpool predictions: More heartache for Sage

Liverpool have a remarkable recent record at Selhurst Park in the Premier League, winning seven of their last nine visits, losing only one.

Best bets for Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

Liverpool to Win and Both Teams to Score (No) at odds of 3.10 with Betway

Liverpool -1 (Handicap 3-Way) at odds of 2.50 with Betway

Alexander Isak Anytime Goalscorer at odds of 1.90 with Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool

Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool Goalscorers prediction: Liverpool: Isak, Gakpo

Crystal Palace entertain Liverpool at Selhurst Park this weekend, with Pierre Sage’s side sitting precariously in 18th.

The Eagles have lost their last three Premier League games without scoring. It all started with their dismal 5-0 capitulation against bitter rivals Brighton. Then they lost to Newcastle at home (2-0) and Tottenham away (2-0).

Palace’s -12 goal difference is the worst in the division. Nine goals in nine games and no goals in three consecutive games is a big problem for the Eagles.

Jean-Philippe Mateta is suspended until 28 November after his red card appeal was rejected. Ismaila Sarr and Takehiro Tomiyasu are injured too. In midweek, Palace drew 1-1 with Hoffenheim in their Thursday Europa League clash.

Liverpool arrive fifth on 15 points with a curious split. Andoni Iraola’s side have 10 points from four away games and only five from five at home. It’s historically been a bogey fixture for Liverpool, but the Reds’ 2-1 loss at Selhurst Park last season was their first since November 2014.

Although they are unbeaten on the road in the league, they lost 3-2 away at Fenerbahce in the Champions League in midweek. It’s the first time the Reds have lost consecutive competitive matches under Iraola.

Probable lineups for Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

Crystal Palace expected lineup: Henderson; Mitchell, Disasi, Canvot, Mingueza, Richards, Wharton, Kamada, McNeil, Pino, Nketiah

Liverpool expected lineup: Alisson; Araujo, Van Dijk, Jacquet, Kerkez, Mac Allister, Nyoni, Wirtz, Gakpo, Barcola, Isak

Reds to win and keep Palace at arm’s length

Palace have failed to score in each of their last three Premier League matches. With Jean-Philippe Mateta still banned and Ismaila Sarr injured, the Eagles’ firepower is severely stunted.

The fact that their left-back, Tyrick Mitchell, is their leading scorer in the league with two goals says it all. Palace have averaged only one goal per game in the Premier League this season.

Liverpool’s defensive record on the road has been impressive. They’ve shipped only three goals in four away matches this season. Alisson already has four clean sheets. With Liverpool also winning 75% of their away matches, we’re happy backing a Reds win with a clean sheet at a modest 32% implied probability.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Bet 1: Liverpool to Win and Both Teams to Score (No) at odds of 3.10 with Betway

Backing a margin of victory of two or more goals

Iraola’s Reds have already landed two gritty wins this season, against Ipswich (2-0) and Brentford (2-1). Their ten-point haul in away games is only bettered by defending champions Arsenal in 2026/27.

Palace have a 75% losing rate in front of their own fans, who are growing increasingly discontent with this team. They’ve also averaged 2.5 goals conceded per home game.

Although Liverpool have scored only 11 league goals, they have the firepower to score at least two in South-East London. Palace are likely to be tired after ending their Europa League game with ten men against Hoffenheim. The Reds could take advantage of any late fatigue in the game.

We can back a Liverpool win by a two-goal margin or better at a 40% implied probability, which feels fair.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Bet 2: Liverpool -1 (Handicap 3-Way) at odds of 2.50 with Betway

Isak to punish a fragile Eagles backline

Alexander Isak has six goals in eight league appearances. That's more than half of Liverpool’s total so far this EPL campaign. He’s credited with 4.3 expected goals and an average rating of 7.36. He leads the squad for both goals and expected goals.

Palace’s defensive record gives the Swede more chances to add to his goal tally. The Eagles have conceded 21 goals in nine matches, the most in the division. Ten of those came in four home games.

Isak was quiet in Wednesday’s Champions League defeat in Istanbul, which is a slight concern. Nevertheless, Iraola trusts him, as he’s started every league game he’s been available for this term.

Isak has the pace, brawn and finishing ability to take full advantage of a struggling backline. Although he’s scored in 5 of 8 league appearances this season, we can back him anytime at a much lower 52% implied probability. This is arguably the top value play from today’s Crystal Palace vs Liverpool predictions.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Bet 3: Alexander Isak Anytime Goalscorer at odds of 1.90 with Betway

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