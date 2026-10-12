Coventry City vs Newcastle United predictions: An action-packed draw

Despite key injuries, Newcastle sit 9th after five games. It hasn’t been dull, with United averaging around two goals conceded and scored per 90.

Best bets for Coventry City vs Newcastle United

Match drawn at odds of 3.60 with Betway

Over 2.5 goals and Both teams to score at odds of 1.95 with Betway

Harvey Barnes to score or assist at odds of 2.40 with Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Coventry City 2-2 Newcastle United

Coventry City 2-2 Newcastle United Goalscorers prediction: Coventry City: Rudoni, Mason-Clark - Newcastle United: Barnes, Wissa

Coventry City return to the Coventry Building Society Arena to host Newcastle for the televised Monday night game.

The Sky Blues ended their first five-game run with a gritty 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest. Coventry spent long spells under pressure but found a breakthrough from an unexpected source. Jay Dasilva scored his first goal for the club after a quick counter-attack.

City still sit 18th after losing all four of their previous Premier League games. Boss Frank Lampard will be itching to build on that win. However, the three-week international break may have disrupted their momentum. Coventry are further weakened by an injury to defender Aurele Amenda and a suspension for striker Taiwo Awoniyi.

Newcastle arrive ninth on eight points from five games. They have drawn 2-2 with both Liverpool and Bournemouth at home.

A 4-1 defeat away at Leeds remains their worst afternoon of the season. Anthony Elanga and William Osula are out injured. Jacob Ramsey is doubtful and Tino Livramento has no timetable for his return to action. Newcastle have won the last seven meetings between the clubs dating back to April 2000.

Probable lineups for Coventry City vs Newcastle United

Coventry City expected lineup: Rushworth, Pinnock, Thomas, Mfuni, Dasilva, Grimes, Onyeka, Yirenkyi, Mason-Clark, Rudoni, Thomas-Asante

Newcastle United expected lineup: Horníček, Hall, Botman, Thiaw, Miley, Willock, Steur, Barnes, Wissa, Murphy, Fernandez-Pardo

Depleted Magpies face a tricky Monday night test

Newcastle are far from full strength for this trip. Anthony Elanga and Will Osula are both ruled out through injury. Jacob Ramsey is doubtful and Tino Livramento has no return date. They have also drawn two of their five league games. Both 2-2 results came at home against decent opposition.

Coventry will take confidence from their win at Forest, while a Monday night crowd under the lights should give them a boost. However, they have lost four of their five league games. Newcastle are only slight favourites in the match odds. We feel Coventry will be motivated to build on their three points from The City Ground. However, they lack a solid defensive spine with Aurele Amenda sidelined. Goals at both ends brings a stalemate into play at a 27.8% implied probability.

Coventry City vs Newcastle United Bet 1: Match drawn at odds of 3.60 with Betway

Newcastle’s games keep delivering on the goal front

Newcastle’s matches have been high-scoring this season. They have scored nine and conceded nine in five matches. That is an average of 3.6 goals per game.

Coventry have similar defensive problems, conceding ten goals in five league games. Amenda's calf injury removes their most impressive summer signing from central defence.

The problem lies with the other half of this bet. Coventry have scored one goal all season. They failed to find the net in four of their five games. They did score against Forest and will attack this game full of confidence backed by a full house. The implied probability of 51.3% is shorter than expected due to the market’s lack of confidence in the Sky Blues’ attack.

Coventry City vs Newcastle United Bet 2: Over 2.5 goals and Both teams to score at odds of 1.95 with Betway

Barnes to carry United’s creative load

Harvey Barnes carries Newcastle's creative load right now. He has three goal contributions in five league games at a 60% strike rate. We can back him to score or assist on Monday at a 41.67% implied probability. With Elanga sidelined, backing Barnes to shoulder the creative burden seems like the value bet from our Coventry City vs Newcastle United predictions.

His work rate stands out in the data. Barnes has covered 55km this season for Newcastle. That is more than any of his teammates. He also ranks third at the club for sprints with 61. Coventry are short at the back with Amenda out, while Milan van Ewijk is also a doubt at wing-back. Barnes could take advantage of the gaps down that flank.

Coventry City vs Newcastle United Bet 3: Harvey Barnes to score or assist at odds of 2.40 with Betway

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