Chelsea vs Bournemouth predictions: The battle of two poor defences

Our betting expert shares his predictions for this league fixture. Both Chelsea and Bournemouth have defensive issues which could even this game out.

Best bets for Chelsea vs Bournemouth

Total & BTTS - Over 2.5 goals & BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.64 on Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Morgan Rogers at odds of 2.70 on Betway

1x2 - Draw at odds of 4.00 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Chelsea 2-2 Bournemouth

Chelsea 2-2 Bournemouth Goalscorers prediction: Chelsea: Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer - Bournemouth: Evanilson, Marcus Tavernier

Much was expected of Chelsea under new manager Xabi Alonso, but their season has not gone as planned so far. They’ve already lost two league matches this term but remain unbeaten at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are only a point worse off than they were at this stage last season under Enzo Maresca.

Alonso will be keen to see his side return to league action as they hope to climb from their current 10th position. However, there aren’t any easy games in the Premier League. Chelsea’s three-game winless run only adds to the pressure on Alonso’s side.

Bournemouth were expected to struggle after Andoni Iraola left for Liverpool in the summer. The Cherries appointed Marco Rose as his replacement, but he's so far struggled to fill the void left by Iraola. Rose is still searching for his first league win of the season for a Cherries side stuck in 17th.

Things were more positive in the Europa League, where they started their European bow with a home win over Real Sociedad. Rose’s challenge is to transfer that form onto the domestic scene. Facing Chelsea won’t be easy, but Bournemouth are more than capable of causing problems at Stamford Bridge.

Probable lineups for Chelsea vs Bournemouth

Chelsea expected lineup: Martinez, Fofana, Lacroix, Colwill, Neto, Lavia, Henderson, Chavarria, Palmer, Rogers, Welbeck

Bournemouth expected lineup: Petrovic, Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert, Adams, Gannon-Doak, Rayan, Christie, Tavernier, Evanlison

Goals at the Bridge

Chelsea have conceded the most goals in the Premier League so far. They’ve allowed 12 goals in five league outings, averaging 2.4 per 90. Alonso must tighten up his backline if they’re to start moving up the league table.

Only Coventry, Fulham, and Crystal Palace have conceded more Premier League home goals than Chelsea’s five in two games. That should inspire the visitors to press forward in the hope of breaching the hosts’ defence. Bournemouth’s backline has also been vulnerable this season, conceding eight goals in their five matches so far.

The Blues scored two or more in both their league matches at the Bridge. Bournemouth also scored twice in their most recent road trip. Both teams have scored in all of Bournemouth’s away games and in both of Chelsea’s home league fixtures. This tip has landed in each of the last three Premier League meetings between the sides at Stamford Bridge. It’s a shorter price, but still carries value here.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth Betting Tip 1: Total & BTTS - Over 2.5 goals & BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.64 on Betway

Rogers can make the difference

Both teams have injury problems and players returning from international duty. Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro withdrew from their national squads due to injury and may not be fit for Bournemouth’s visit. If so, Chelsea will look to Morgan Rogers to provide the attacking spark on Saturday.

The former Aston Villa man has settled in well since joining Chelsea in the summer. Rogers is the club’s joint-top scorer in the Premier League with three goals, accounting for 30% of the Blues’ total. He got onto the scoresheet for England in their 7-0 rout of Croatia last weekend.

Three goals and an assist in five league appearances is a decent return. He gets into dangerous areas and isn’t afraid to shoot. Against Brentford, he had four shots. He also recorded eight touches in the opposition box, the most for any player on the pitch. As a result, we’re backing him to find the back of the net at the Bridge this weekend.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Morgan Rogers at odds of 2.70 on Betway

Recent history suggests a close match

Chelsea head into this weekend as heavy favourites to secure maximum points, but the Premier League has delivered plenty of upsets this season. Alonso’s men are winless in their last three matches, losing two and drawing one. They’re yet to keep a clean sheet in the Premier League, which opens the door for the visitors.

Bournemouth are also in poor form, but they are better than their position and points suggest. According to Opta’s expected points table, Bournemouth should be around 12th. This suggests they have not had much luck so far. Rose is also without Eli Junior Kroupi and Alex Scott through injury, while Justin Kluivert is doubtful for this game.

The visitors could still cause the home side problems. It’s worth noting that each of the last three head-to-heads finished as a draw. Two of those stalemates ended 2-2, but the draw alone is a good price.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth Betting Tip 3: 1x2 - Draw at odds of 4.00 on Betway

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