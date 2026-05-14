Celtic vs Hearts predictions: History in the making

Our betting expert expects the biggest game in Hearts’ history to go down to the wire in this season finale at Celtic Park.

Best bets for Celtic vs Hearts

Both teams to score - Yes & Over 2.5 total goals at 1.90 on Betway

Hearts to win or draw at odds of 2.30 on Betway

Lawrence Shankland to score anytime at 2.75 on Betway

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Celtic 2-2 Hearts

Celtic 2-2 Hearts Goalscorers prediction: Celtic: Kelechi Iheanacho, Daizen Maeda; Hearts: Lawrence Shankland, Claudio Braga

Hearts have shaken the Old Firm duopoly. They are one step away from making Scottish history. The Gorgie Boys haven’t won the league since 1960, and no club other than Rangers and Celtic has won the title for 41 years. Alex Ferguson’s Aberdeen were the last to do so.

Derek McInnes’ side are undefeated in seven straight games. Their latest was a 3-0 victory over struggling Falkirk. Sitting top of the Premiership, they have already secured Champions League football. One unbeaten game separates them from the coveted title.

Reigning champions Celtic have closely trailed Hearts for much of the campaign. Scottish champions have been the best performing side over recent months, despite the occasional stumble.

To win a fifth successive Scottish Premiership, Celtic must win at home on the final matchday. They needed Kelechi Iheanacho’s 98th-minute penalty to beat Motherwell 3-2 last time out, keeping their title hopes alive.

Scotland have not witnessed such a thrilling finale in decades. For the first time since 1984/85, the Scottish Premiership crown might leave the Old Firm and Glasgow. Hearts still hold the cards, but this decider is expected to go down to the wire.

Probable lineups for Celtic vs Hearts

Celtic expected lineup: Sinisalo, Johnston, Trusty, Scales, Tierney, McGregor, Engels, Yang, Nygren, Tounekti, Iheanacho

Hearts expected lineup: Schwolow, Milne, Findlay, Kent, Steinwender, Kyziridis, Baningime, Devlin, Spittal, Shankland, Braga

Hoops and Hearts set for frantic finale

Celtic have continued their scoring form as the season draws to a close. The Bhoys have netted at least three goals in three of their last four matches, including in back-to-back games against Rangers and Motherwell.

Martin O’Neill’s men are the second-highest goalscorers this term, with 70 goals in 37 games, one behind Rangers. They have also conceded 40 – only Falkirk and Hibernian have let in more inside the top-six split.

Hearts comfortably dispatched Falkirk by scoring three last time. They have failed to find the net only once across their previous 12 league outings.

Looking at the Over 2.5 goals market, Celtic and Hearts rank among the most reliable sides. Fourteen of Celtic’s last 19 matches have gone over, while 12 of Hearts’ 19 league games have followed the same pattern. Moreover, each of the last five meetings between Celtic and Hearts has gone over 2.5 goals.

Celtic vs Hearts Prediction 1: Both teams to score - Yes & Over 2.5 total goals at 1.90 on Betway

Crowning glory for heroic Hearts

Celtic failed to seize control early against an inspired Motherwell last time out. They conceded first. However, an equaliser before the break ensured they avoided trailing at half-time for only the sixth time this season.

The same pattern has emerged in matches against Rangers and Hibernian. If Hearts can exploit Celtic’s defensive lapses in the opening period, the home crowd could be in for a heartbreak.

The visitors travel in fine form, fully aware the title is in their own hands. Derek McInnes’ side have been on top of the Scottish Premiership since September 27, 2025. Historically, however, they have won only 21 of the 167 meetings at Celtic Park.

What gives them hope is their head‑to‑head record this season. Hearts are undefeated in three successive matches against Celtic, including two wins and a draw. Their 2-1 victory at Celtic Park in December underlines their reputation as giant-killers.

Celtic vs Hearts Prediction 2: Hearts to win or draw at odds of 2.30 on Betway

Hearts’ hitman ready to strike

Lawrence Shankland has steadily improved since returning from a hamstring injury in March. He has four goals and one assist in Hearts’ ongoing seven-match unbeaten run, which began with a win over Dundee FC.

He single-handedly earned points for Hearts in that stretch. Shankland scored the winner in the 2-1 victory over Rangers at the start of May. The centre-forward also netted the equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Motherwell last week.

The 30-year-old has 19 goals and six assists in 33 appearances this campaign. He averages a goal contribution every 150 minutes – a testament to his value as a traditional number nine.

Shankland missed Celtic’s visit to Tynecastle Park in January, which ended 2-2. He made little impact in the 2-1 win in the previous meeting. However, he did convert a penalty in Hearts’ 3-1 triumph in their first clash of the season. His presence will be vital in holding up play and punishing Celtic when it matters the most.

Celtic vs Hearts Prediction 3: Lawrence Shankland to score anytime at 2.75 on Betway

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