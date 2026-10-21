Bournemouth vs AC Milan predictions: Rossoneri to hold the Cherries

Marco Rose’s Cherries hope to become the first English side to win their first three matches in European competition since Sunderland in 1973/74.

Best bets for Bournemouth vs AC Milan

Draw/AC Milan (Double chance) at odds of 1.77 with 10bet

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.00 with 10bet

Adrien Rabiot to score or assist at odds of 3.25 with 10bet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Bournemouth 2-2 AC Milan

Bournemouth 2-2 AC Milan Goalscorer prediction: Bournemouth: Evanilson, Tavernier - AC Milan: Ramos, Cisse

Bournemouth return to the Vitality Stadium on Thursday night for their third Europa League tie. Ruben Amorim’s AC Milan visit the Dorset coast aiming to extend their unbeaten run to five games.

Marco Rose’s Cherries have struggled to adapt to playing in Europe alongside their Premier League campaign. Bournemouth took seven games to win their first EPL game of 2026/27, winning 2-0 at home to Sunderland last weekend.

Bournemouth have been much more effective in Europe. They’ve won both of their opening league phase fixtures, with a +4 goal difference. The Cherries currently sit fifth and inside the coveted top eight positions. Rose will be without the services of Alex Scott (muscle) and Julian Araujo (thigh) for the visit of the Rossoneri.

Milan lost their first Europa League game of the 2026/27 campaign on home soil. Portuguese giants Benfica humbled them 2-0 at the San Siro. The Rossoneri bounced back in style last week with a 4-0 thrashing of RB Salzburg in Austria.

Milan’s Serie A form has been solid. They are among four sides yet to lose in the Italian top flight. They’ve averaged two goals scored per game and have conceded just one per game on average. Ruben Amorim will be without the services of Filippo Terracciano, who was sent off at Salzburg. Meanwhile, Alexis Saelemaekers (ankle) and Matteo Gabbia (tendon) are also sidelined.

Probable lineups for Bournemouth vs AC Milan

AFC Bournemouth expected lineup: Petrovic, Soler, Smith, Silva, Diakite, Doak, Tavernier, Adams, Cook, Rodriguez, Evanilson

AC Milan expected lineup: Maignan, Tomori, Pavlovic, De Winter, Rabiot, Musah, Chukwueze, Bartesaghi, Loftus-Cheek, Cisse, Ramos

Rossoneri to leave with at least a point

Although Bournemouth are the favourites to win this fixture, there are plenty of reasons to bet against the Cherries. Firstly, they sit just 11th in the league phase table for xG, compared with 6th-placed Milan.

Bournemouth are also 17th in the table for the number of shots on target per match (5.0). Milan are 5th in the table, registering 7.0 shots on target per game.

Amorim’s men have also conceded just 1.4 xG from their first two games. That’s less than Bournemouth (1.7 xG conceded), who are three points better off than the Rossoneri. We can back Milan to avoid defeat at an implied probability of just 56.50%.

Bournemouth vs AC Milan Bet 1: Draw/AC Milan (Double chance) at odds of 1.77 with 10bet

Goal action at both ends in an open contest

Six of Bournemouth’s last eight games have featured three or more goals. Meanwhile, Milan have scored first in four of their last five matches, highlighting their tendency to take the initiative early.

Bournemouth’s tight Vitality Stadium pitch will make for an intense, end-to-end encounter on Thursday night. Milan have had 68 touches in the opposition box across their first two games. That’s the fourth-highest in the Europa League league phase.

However, the Cherries have carved out plenty of chances themselves. They sit fourth for the most big chances missed (5). All of this suggests goals are likely to be scored at both ends. We can back both teams to score and three or more goals at an implied probability of 50%. This could be the top value bet from our Bournemouth vs AC Milan predictions.

Bournemouth vs AC Milan Bet 2: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.00 with 10bet

Rossoneri’s in-form Rabiot to make an impact

Adrien Rabiot has made an impressive start to the season for AC Milan. He has already registered seven goal contributions in Serie A, with four goals and three assists. In Europe, he’s also assisted one of Milan’s four goals.

Rabiot has created two big chances for his team across the first two Europa League league phase games. That tally is matched only by Omari Hutchinson over the same period.

Rabiot’s expected assists (xA) stand at 0.8 per 90 so far. Combined with his sudden goalscoring ability at Serie A level, it’s easy to see why he carries value to score or assist on Thursday. The market gives him only a 30.77% chance of doing so, but his form suggests otherwise.