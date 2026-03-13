Barcelona vs Sevilla predictions: Visitors to compete in open clash

Our betting expert expects an open game to feature goals for each team, with Barca’s squad depth ultimately making the difference.

Best bets for Barcelona vs Sevilla

Both teams to score at odds of 1.66 on Betway

Sevilla +2 Handicap at odds of 2.15 on Betway

Second half - Barcelona to score over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.90 on Betway

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Barcelona 3-2 Sevilla

Goalscorers prediction - Barcelona: Marcus Rashford, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres - Sevilla: Isaac Romero, Akor Adams

This match falls in between the two legs of Barcelona’s Champions League round-of-16 tie against Newcastle. Following a 1-1 draw at St James’ Park, Hansi Flick will likely focus on next week’s return match.

Barcelona remain on track to secure successive Spanish titles. However, they are yet to fully shake off Real Madrid’s challenge. The Catalans have managed to win three consecutive league games since suffering a surprise 2-1 defeat against Girona.

Sevilla are currently enjoying a five-game unbeaten streak, even though four of those matches ended in draws. Nevertheless, this run has been sufficient to move them closer to safety. Most recently, they played out a 1-1 draw at home to Rayo Vallecano.

Probable lineups for Barcelona vs Sevilla

Barcelona expected lineup: J. Garcia, Cancelo, Martin, Cubarsi, Espart, Bernal, Casado, Rashford, Olmo, Bardghji, Ferran

Sevilla expected lineup: Vlachodimos, Castrin, Gudelj, Nianzou, Oso, Sow, Agoume, Juanlu, Azpilicueta, Romero, Adams

Expecting plenty of goals at the Camp Nou

The reverse fixture produced one of the most surprising results of the season in La Liga. On a scorching hot day in Seville, Barca could not cope with the intensity of their opponents. Matias Almeyda’s side emerged as convincing 4-1 winners, recording a 2.79 xG and five big chances.

While Sevilla have not quite built on that victory, it will give them plenty of confidence. The circumstances are somewhat similar this time, as Barcelona will likely be struggling with some fatigue.

Flick will almost certainly rotate his lineup. However, he lacks defensive options, with first-choice full-backs Alejandro Balde and Jules Kounde sidelined through injury. With centre-back Eric Garcia also a doubt, Sevilla will be confident of breaching Barcelona’s high line once again.

Seven of the last eight matches involving the Andalusian club have seen both teams score. There’s a strong chance of the same outcome this weekend.

Barcelona vs Sevilla Bet 1: Both teams to score at odds of 1.66 on Betway

Sevilla to challenge a rotated home side

Barcelona were not at their peak during Tuesday’s competitive 1-1 draw at St James’ Park. It could be a different situation in the second leg, but Flick will not be taking any chances. He will want to ensure his key players remain fresh, which could result in the likes of Raphinha and Pedri being rested again.

This rotation will provide Sevilla with a much better opportunity than they might usually expect. They will be encouraged by their 2-2 draw away to local rivals Real Betis a fortnight ago. Furthermore, a record of just one loss in their last eight games suggests they have made clear improvements.

The visitors have recorded an average of 1.15 points on the road this season, which is slightly better than their home record. At the very least, Almeyda’s men should have enough energy and physicality to cause trouble during the whole match.

These factors suggest that Sevilla offer value with a +2 handicap, with an implied probability of 46.5%.

Barcelona vs Sevilla Bet 2: Sevilla +2 Handicap at odds of 2.15 on Betway

Barcelona to strike after the interval

While Barcelona could be missing as many as six players, all of their attackers and wingers are available. This should ensure they carry a threat throughout the match. They could be particularly lethal after the break if stars like Lamine Yamal and Raphinha come off the bench.

Barca have excelled during the second half of their home fixtures this season. They have averaged 1.85 goals after half-time in their La Liga matches at the Camp Nou. Additionally, 56% of all their league goals this campaign have been scored after the break.

With a 100% home record in the Spanish top flight, even a changed Barcelona side should eventually find a way to win. Their stars will be called upon if necessary, as the title race is far from finished.

Sevilla have conceded 26 times after the break in La Liga this term, which accounts for 62% of their total conceded goals. Given that, backing Barca to score over 1.5 goals in the second half could be the smart bet.

Barcelona vs Sevilla Bet 3: Second half - Barcelona to score over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.90 on Betway

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