Barcelona vs Athletic Club predictions: Raphinha to fire hosts to win

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Our betting expert expects another dominant performance from Barcelona, with Raphinha on target in a comfortable win.

Best bets for Barcelona vs Athletic Club

Barcelona -1 Handicap at odds of 2.00 on Betway

Raphinha to score anytime at odds of 1.83 on Betway

Athletic Club to score under 0.5 goals at odds of 2.25 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Barcelona 3-0 Athletic Club

- Barcelona 3-0 Athletic Club Goalscorers prediction - Barcelona: Raphinha x2, Anthony Gordon

With players from both clubs having contributed significantly to Spain’s World Cup squad, neither Barcelona nor Athletic played on Matchday 1. Both sides got their campaigns up and running at the weekend, and it was a flying start from the reigning champions.

Barca cruised to a 5-0 victory at Elche, despite holding a number of their international stars back. A brace from Fermín López sealed the victory for the Catalans, who also won four of their six pre-season fixtures.

By contrast, Athletic began La Liga 2026/27 with a 3-1 home defeat against Sevilla on Saturday. Yuri Berchiche’s 11th-minute red card meant that Los Leones were playing with only 10 men for most of the contest. It was a nightmare start for Edin Terzic, who took over from Ernesto Valverde at San Mamés this summer.

Probable lineups for Barcelona vs Athletic Club

Barcelona expected lineup: J. Garcia, Espart, Martin, Christensen, E. Garcia, Bernal, Pedri, Gordon, Fermin, Yamal, Raphinha

Athletic Club expected lineup: Simon, Laporte, Paredes, Yeray, Berenguer, Jauregizar, Ruiz de Galarreta, Areso, Canales, Guruzeta, I. Williams

Barca to dominate at Camp Nou

Despite leaving the likes of Pedri and new signing Anthony Gordon on the bench, Hansi Flick’s team totally outclassed Elche. They created nine big chances and 4.38 xG across the 90 minutes. There was no evidence of a World Cup hangover, despite the large number of internationals in this Barcelona squad.

At the other end of the pitch, Barca only allowed 0.70 xG in their season opener. As they return to Camp Nou on Thursday, the Catalans should be too strong for an Athletic side in transition.

Terzic hopes to bring through a number of younger players. Midfielders Beñat Gerenabarrena and Peio Canales both started against Sevilla, following successful second-tier loans last term. However, it may take more time for the new coach to build a competitive side.

Barcelona have won four of the past five meetings between the clubs by at least a two-goal margin. Backing a repeat looks like a smart move this week, with an implied probability of 50%.

Barcelona vs Athletic Club Bet 1: Barcelona -1 Handicap at odds of 2.00 on Betway

Raphinha to thrive in a new role

Despite interest in Julián Álvarez, Barcelona have failed to sign a striker this summer. With Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres having both left, that leaves them short up front on paper. However, Flick seems likely to follow PSG’s model of using wide players through the middle.

It certainly worked in Elche on Sunday night, with Raphinha starting the game up front. The Brazilian scored twice and also assisted a goal in an excellent performance. He had three shots in total, which was more than any other Barca player.

Raphinha scored a brace when these clubs met in the Spanish Supercopa as recently as January. Despite injury problems, he still netted 13 times in La Liga last term. Those strikes came at a rate of a goal every 107 minutes.

If he can stay fit and continues to lead the line, Raphinha should be prolific again this season. He appears to offer value to get on the scoresheet once more in this match.

Barcelona vs Athletic Club Bet 2: Raphinha to score anytime at odds of 1.83 on Betway

Home defence to hold firm

There is little in the recent history of these clubs to offer any real hope to Athletic Club at Camp Nou. More than two years have passed since they last scored against Barca. Flick’s team have won all five meetings to nil since a 2-1 victory in August 2024.

Given Athletic’s limitations in terms of only being able to sign Basque players, there is no quick fix up front. Terzic hopes winger Nico Williams and midfielder Oihan Sancet can contribute more goals this season. However, both players have struggled for form and fitness, and neither is guaranteed to start in Barcelona.

Los Leones averaged just 1.13 goals per game in the league last term. Only four sides scored fewer times in the Spanish top flight. That has to offer encouragement to a Barca defence, which has improved over the course of 2026.

Flick’s team have only conceded twice across their past five La Liga home fixtures. They kept a clean sheet in 53% of their league matches in front of their own fans last season. Backing Barca to do likewise here looks appealing, with an implied probability of 44.4%.