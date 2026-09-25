Australia vs Brazil predictions: Slow start for Seleção in Queensland

Our expert shares their predictions for the friendly match between Australia and Brazil. Brazil are expected to dominate their hosts on Friday.

Best bets for Australia vs Brazil

BTTS - No at odds of 1.95 on Betway

Brazil total - Over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.27 on Betway

Half-time/Full-time - Draw/Brazil at odds of 5.00 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Australia 0-3 Brazil

Australia 0-3 Brazil Goalscorers prediction: Brazil: Joao Pedro, Raphinha x2

Australia’s World Cup campaign didn’t go as hoped. Their 2-0 win in their opening game against Türkiye raised expectations for the matches that followed. However, that proved to be their only win of the tournament. Tony Popovic’s men fell at the Round of 32 after Egypt beat them on penalties.

Now the Socceroos have a chance to prove themselves against one of world football’s greatest nations. Being at home is a major boost, and they have two opportunities to upset the odds. Australia have done it before. They beat Brazil 1-0 in the third-place play-off of the 2001 Confederations Cup.

Brazil were hugely disappointed by their 2026 World Cup. Much was expected of Carlo Ancelotti’s Seleção, but it never came to fruition. Brazil were beaten convincingly by Norway in the quarter-finals, despite a positive start to the competition.

The Samba Kings now have an opportunity to build towards the next major competition with a pair of friendlies down under. Ancelotti will likely use these fixtures to try new combinations with this squad. However, pride is still at stake, so we don’t expect the Brazilians to take this game lightly.

Probable lineups for Australia vs Brazil

Australia expected lineup: Beach, Circati, Souttar, Herrington, K. Bos, Irvine, O’Neill, Behich, Metcalfe, Robertson, Irankunda

Brazil expected lineup: Souza, Wesley, Marquinhos, Magalhaes, Jair, Guimaraes, A. Santos, Rayan, Raphinha, Vinicius Junior, Pedro

A blank for the hosts

Tony Popovic retained 16 players from the World Cup in his 26-man squad for the Brazil friendlies. He’s called up seven potential debutants and three returning players who missed out on the global showpiece. With Jordy Bos, Cameron Burgess, and Cristian Volpato all injured, the Socceroos’ attack could be affected.

The Aussies failed to score in two of their recent three outings, scoring just one goal across those fixtures. They scored just three goals in their four World Cup matches, averaging 0.75 goals per 90. Carlo Ancelotti can name one of the best central defensive pairings in international football, with Gabriel Magalhaes potentially partnering Marquinhos.

That makes scoring a goal against Brazil a difficult task. Despite their early exit, the Samba Kings registered two clean sheets in five matches at the World Cup. Additionally, each of the six recorded head-to-heads between these two saw at least one side blank.

Australia vs Brazil Betting Tip 1: BTTS - No at odds of 1.95 on Betway

Brazil’s attack could rack up the goals

Ancelotti hasn’t held back with picking his attackers. There’s real quality in the front line with Raphinha, Vinicius Junior, Estevao, Endrick, and Joao Pedro all included in the squad. These players offer a level of threat that the home side will struggle to contain.

Brazil scored 10 goals across their five World Cup matches. They have scored in every match they’ve played in the past 12 months. The Selecao scored a minimum of three goals in three of the last five head-to-heads. The previous meeting in Melbourne in 2017 saw the visitors score four unanswered goals.

While the Aussies have improved since 2017, so have Brazil. The visitors head into this with a fierce attack that could rack up the goals in Queensland.

Australia vs Brazil Betting Tip 2: Brazil total - Over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.27 on Betway

Hosts can hold off Brazil

Despite Brazil heading into this friendly as heavy favourites, the improvements that Australia have made over the years should count for something. The hosts won’t make this easy for them, and holding them until half-time will be viewed as a positive. Popovic will likely make wholesale changes in the second period as well, which could open them up.

The last four head-to-heads show that these matches have been strongly contested in the past. Two of those matches were level at half-time. On one occasion, the Brazilians scored twice in the second half to win, while Australia won the other 1-0.

It’s worth noting that Brazil’s most recent outing saw them go into the halfway mark level on terms with Norway. The home side could hold the visitors at half-time, but the Selecao’s quality will likely shine through in the second half. This is a longer odds pick, but it represents value.

Australia vs Brazil Betting Tip 3: Half-time/Full-time - Draw/Brazil at odds of 5.00 on Betway

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