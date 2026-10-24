Arsenal vs Everton predictions: Toffees’ dire Emirates form continues

The Toffees have won only once at Arsenal since January 1996. The defending Premier League champions are chasing their fourth straight home win.

Best bets for Arsenal vs Everton

Draw +1 (Handicap 3-way) at odds of 3.50 with Betway

Arsenal to win to nil at odds of 2.25 with Betway

Declan Rice 1+ assist at odds of 4.75 with Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Arsenal 1-0 Everton

Arsenal 1-0 Everton Goalscorers prediction: Arsenal: Havertz

Arsenal return to home soil this weekend to host eighth-placed Everton in Round 8 of the 2026/27 Premier League.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners are back in north London after a bruising midweek Champions League encounter with Bayern Munich. Arsenal managed to battle back to claim a 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena. That could prove to be pivotal to their league phase qualification hopes.

However, the result came at a cost for Arsenal and Arteta. Top scorer Bukayo Saka was forced off through injury, just ten minutes into the contest. He is already considered highly doubtful for the visit of the Toffees. Christos Tzolis (hamstring) and Piero Hincapie (ankle) also remain sidelined.

David Moyes will be relatively content with Everton’s start to the season. Despite not spending heavily in the summer transfer window, the Toffees continue to be hard to beat. They’ve lost just one of their opening seven games.

Everton have also been defensively sound, shipping just one goal per game on average. Moyes hopes to have a fully fit squad at his disposal for the trip to the Emirates. Everton have had little joy there over the years, having won just once back in April 2021.

Probable lineups for Arsenal vs Everton

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya, White, Calafiori, Gabriel, Konsa, Rice, Guimaraes, Eze, Odegaard, Madueke, Havertz

Everton expected lineup: Pickford, Maitland-Niles, Mykolenko, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Garner, Armstrong, Rohl, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish, Barry

Arsenal to edge a narrow win over Everton

Three of Arsenal’s four home wins in this season’s Premier League have come by a one-goal margin. The only exception was Arsenal’s 3-0 win over newly promoted Coventry, their only home victory by more than two goals.

David Moyes’ Toffees have been stubborn on the road so far this term. They lost at Tottenham by a one-goal margin and have since drawn their last three away trips. With Arsenal having little time to recover from their trip to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Mikel Arteta may accept another narrow home win.

Everton have the 7th-best defensive record in the EPL in terms of xG conceded (9.7). This suggests they aren’t giving their opponents many big opportunities to score per 90. We can back Arsenal to win by exactly a one-goal margin at a 28.57% implied probability.

Arsenal vs Everton Bet 1: Draw +1 (Handicap 3-way) at odds of 3.50 with Betway

Arsenal to win while keeping Everton at bay

Everton have failed to score in three of their last four visits to the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal also have the lowest xG conceded tally in the division, totalling 5.6 from 7 matches. Arteta’s men also concede just 0.7 goals per game on average, which is the joint-lowest total alongside Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Toffees have also been very wasteful in the final third. They’ve squandered no fewer than 18 big chances so far this term. That’s the second-highest tally for big chances missed in the EPL.

Nevertheless, this does suggest Everton are creating chances. They average 5 shots on target per match, which is the sixth-best total in the division. However, with Arsenal enjoying 61.2% possession on average, Moyes’ men simply aren’t going to have the luxury of squandering gilt-edged chances this weekend.

Backing a clean sheet and a win for the Gunners comes with an implied probability of just 44.44%.

Arsenal vs Everton Bet 2: Arsenal to win to nil at odds of 2.25 with Betway

Declan Rice to unlock Everton’s defence with another assist

Arsenal’s influential midfielder Declan Rice is already making big contributions at both ends of the pitch. The captain has posted four assists in seven Premier League appearances in 2026/27. The 27-year-old is in the prime of his career right now. He’s the Gunners’ top-performing player in the EPL with FotMob, posting a 7.73 average rating.

Rice is making more accurate passes per 90 than any of his teammates (71.7). He has created 11 chances, two of which FotMob consider to be big chances. That’s only surpassed by his Norwegian teammate Martin Odegaard.

Everton are likely to sit deep and frustrate the Gunners this weekend. Rice averages 23.3 line-breaking passes per 90. That’s considerably more than second-highest Mikel Merino (17). Backing Rice to pick the lock of Everton’s backline and create a goal offers considerable value this weekend.

The market believes the implied probability of him assisting a goal on Saturday is just 21.05%. This seems incredibly low given that he averages more than one assist every other game right now. This could be the top value bet from our trio of Arsenal vs Everton predictions.

Arsenal vs Everton Bet 3: Declan Rice 1+ assist at odds of 4.75 with Betway

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