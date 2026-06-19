TicTac Bets App Download for Android & iPhone in South Africa (June 2026)

Is There a Tic Tac Bets App in South Africa?
Yes, but only for Android. Here are the features to expect:
|Feature
|Android
|iOS
|App Access
|Yes
|No
|Min RAM
|2 GB
|N/A
|App size
|~15-20 MB
|N/A
|OS Version
|Android 6+
|N/A
|Download
|APK (website)
|N/A
|Live Betting
|Yes
|Yes (browser)
|Casino Games
|Yes
|Yes (browser)
|Cash Out
|Yes
|Yes (browser)
|Deposits
|Yes
|Yes (browser)
|Withdrawals
|Yes
|Yes (browser)
|Push Alerts
|Yes
|No
|Biometric Login
|No
|No
|Fast loading
|Yes
|Yes (browser)
|In-app Support
|Yes
|Yes (browser)
How to Download the Tic Tac Bets App on Android
Our research confirms the app is not available on the Google Play Store, only on the official website. We tested the APK installation process and found it straightforward:
- Visit tictacbets.co.za on your Android device and tap the "Tic Tac Bets App" link in the top navigation.
- Download the APK file directly from the official website.
- Open your device Settings to enable "Allow Unknown Sources".
- Return to your downloads, tap the APK file, and select Install.
- Once installation completes, open the app and log in or register.
How to Get the Tic Tac Bets App on iPhone or iPad
There is currently no dedicated iOS app for Tic Tac Bets. iPhone and iPad users can access the full platform through Safari or any mobile browser:
- Open Safari and navigate to the official site.
- The mobile website is fully optimized and mirrors all app features.
- For quick access, tap the Share button and select "Add to Home Screen" to create a shortcut icon.
Can You Use the Tic Tac Bets App on Huawei or Mobile Browser?
Huawei users can install the Android APK following the same steps above, provided "Unknown Sources" is enabled. There is no Huawei AppGallery version available. Mobile browser access works flawlessly across all devices.
Key Features of the Tic Tac Bets Betting App
The app delivers a solid mobile experience for South African punters. Our expert review highlights features such as:
- live sports betting across 30+ disciplines;
- Instant deposits via Ozow and Instant EFT, and quick withdrawals;
- 600+ games, including slots and live dealer tables;
- Push notifications that keep you updated on bonuses and promotions.
Can You Register, Log In and Bet on the App?
Yes. You can complete the full Tic Tac Bets registration, verify your account via SMS, and start betting directly within the Android app. The process is the same as the one on the desktop. Existing users can log in instantly. For more details, read our dedicated guides on Tic Tac Bets registration and the Tic Tac Bets sign-up bonus.
Deposits and Withdrawals on the Tic Tac Bets App
Deposits and withdrawals are fully supported in the Android app. Available options include Instant EFT, Ozow, Visa/Mastercard, and 1Voucher. Note that FICA verification is required before your first withdrawal, and processing times can vary depending on your chosen method.
Is the Tic Tac Bets App Safe and Legal in South Africa?
Yes. Tic Tac Bets is operated by Vengies Gaming (PTY) Ltd and licensed by the Northern Cape Gambling Board. The platform uses SSL encryption for secure transactions and is fully FICA-compliant. We rate the app as legitimate for South African players among the best betting apps, though we recommend carefully enabling device security settings when installing APKs. 18+ only.
Tic Tac Bets App Not Working? Common Fixes
If you encounter issues with the application, try these quick solutions before contacting support:
- Update the app
- Check your connection
- Clear cache
- Reinstall
- Use the mobile site
- Contact support
Tic Tac Bets App vs Mobile Website
|App
|Mobile site
|Pros
|Push notifications, faster loading, and an offline shortcut
|No installation needed, available on iOS, and always updated
|Cons
|Android-only, manual APK updates, and necessary security setting changes
|No push alerts, and slightly slower on older devices
Our Expert Opinion
We have done the TicTac Bets Review with South African bettors in mind. The Android app is functional and lightweight, offering core features like live betting and casino play, but the lack of an iOS app and dated interface hold it back from top-tier status.
For Android users comfortable with APK installations, it is a practical choice. iOS users, however, will find the mobile website equally capable. The competitive 100% deposit bonus up to R5,000 plus 50 free spins remains the standout draw for new players.
FAQs
We have answered some of the most frequently asked questions in case you still have doubts.
Is There a Tic Tac Bets App for Android?
Yes. Download the APK directly from the official website, as it is not available on the Google Play Store.
Is There a Tic Tac Bets App for iPhone?
No. iPhone and iPad users should use the mobile website via Safari.
Do I Need to Download an APK?
Yes, for Android only. Enable "Unknown Sources" in your security settings before installing.
Can I Register and Log in on the App?
Yes. Full registration, SMS verification, and betting are supported in the Android app.
Is the Tic Tac Bets App Safe?
Yes. The operator is licensed by the Northern Cape Gambling Board, and uses SSL encryption.