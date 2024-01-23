Tanzania vs DR Congo Predictions: DR Congo to march into the round of 16

Our betting expert shares his predictions for the Group F match at AFCON between Tanzania and DR Congo, including 3.30 for an anytime goalscorer.

+

Anticipate a closely contested match between Tanzania and DR Congo, with a predicted draw and a scoreline of 1-1.

Astonishingly, Tanzania still have a chance of qualifying for the knockout phase of this year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

However, the Taifa Stars will need to record their first-ever victory at the finals in their ninth attempt (D2, L6).

Standing in their way is the DR Congo, who they meet in Korhogo on Wednesday night.

Tanzania vs DR Congo Betting Tips

DR Congo to win @ 1.60 with Betway

Over 2.5 goals @ 2.06 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Silas @ 3.30 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The Leopards go into their final group game high on confidence after registering a draw against the tournament favourites Morocco on Sunday afternoon.

Victory for DR Congo will see them qualify as one of the top two teams in the group, avoiding the stress of being one of the best third-ranked teams in the competition.

Since they’ve reached the knockout stage in four of their last five AFCON finals, there is an expectation amongst Congolese fans for them to qualify on Wednesday night.

Change of coach to cost Tanzania

With two draws to kick off their tournament, DR Congo won’t be too pleased with their performances. They should have got more from their opening battle against Zambia.

However, the Leopards find themselves on two points and need a victory to progress in the tournament. Facing Tanzania in their final game is a far better prospect than any of the other two.

Tanzania have lost three of their last five matches under their head coach Adel Amrouche, including their 3-0 opening defeat to Morocco.

With caretaker boss Hemed Suleiman Ali at the helm, the East African nation’s plans are out the window.

There are 54 places between DR Congo and Tanzania in the FIFA rankings and even though they both have one win against each other in their last five meetings (D3), the Leopards should comfortably walk away with three points.

Tanzania vs DR Congo Betting Tip 1: DR Congo to win @ 1.60 with Betway

Goals everywhere

The Taifa Stars have a record of conceding at least three goals in their last three AFCON defeats.

Meanwhile, DR Congo haven’t kept a clean sheet in their previous nine Africa Cup of Nations fixtures.

However, Sebastien Desabre’s charges can draw inspiration from their 2019 journey when they lost their first two games but won 4-0 on matchday three to qualify for the knockout phase.

Tanzania vs DR Congo Betting Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals @ 2.06 with Betway

Off the mark

Sunday was special for DR Congo forward Silas as he netted his first-ever goal for his nation.

The 25-year-old Stuttgart player has made just seven appearances for the Leopards and got on the scoresheet against Morocco after coming off the bench.

He has three goal involvements in three games in the DFB-Pokal with six in 16 in the Bundesliga.

Desabre is bound to give Silas game time on Wednesday where he could make another impact like last weekend.