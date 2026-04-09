Sundowns vs Magesi predictions: Expect a clinical performance

Our betting expert expects the league champions to comfortably secure three points and claim top spot in the Betway Premiership.

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Best bets for Sundowns vs Magesi

1x2 - Sundowns at odds of 1.25 on Betway

Overs/unders - Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.72 on Betway

Winning margin - Sundowns to win by two goals at odds of 3.95 on Betway

Sundowns should win 2-0 against Magesi.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

As the only PSL fixture at the weekend, Mamelodi Sundowns have an opportunity to reclaim their familiar first spot in the Betway Premiership table with a win against Magesi. Masandawana are currently third and just two points behind leaders, Sekhukhune United.

The champions are in a great patch of form in the league. They are currently unbeaten in their first five games of the season, part of only the top three to hold that record for now. Miguel Cardoso hopes his troops will continue their positive form, especially at home.

Magesi need a change in fortunes. They’ve had a poor start to the season and sit precariously one spot above the relegation playoff spots. Dikwena tša Meetse are yet to register a win in the league, which is a worrying sign for the Limpopo side.

Last season, they won the Carling Knockout Cup in their debut season in South Africa’s top flight, but a lot has changed since then, including the man at the helm. First, Owen da Gama replaced the cup-winning Clinton Larsen, and now John Maduka is steering the ship.

Still, with three points from five games, there’s a lot of work Maduka needs to do to try to get his side off the bottom of the table and into a safer spot.

Probable lineups for Sundowns vs Magesi

Sundowns expected lineup: Williams; Morena, Khoza, Cupido, Modiba; Lethlaku, Aubaas; Arthur Sales, Allende Bravo, Matthews; Shalulile

Magesi expected lineup: Chipezeze; Abrahams, Makgoga, Buthelezi, Mokone; Zungu, Makhubu, Masegela; Mariba, Mosadi, Sibanyoni

A tough assignment for the visitors

Sundowns have only played once at home after five league fixtures, so heading back to Tshwane will be a relief for the Brazilians. However, that means they’re yet to drop points in their backyard, which makes Magesi’s task all the more difficult.

Kabo Yellow are on an 11-game unbeaten run in the PSL, losing just three times across their previous 30 league outings. This indicates just how good and consistent the champions have been.

They enter this game on the back of winning the last three head-to-heads, while Magesi’s only win against Sundowns came in the cup. Furthermore, the visitors haven’t tasted victory across their last nine outings, which means it will take a miracle for them to overturn Sundowns this weekend.

Sundowns vs Magesi Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - Sundowns at odds of 1.25 on Betway

A shortage of goals

Despite Sundowns delivering the best attacking returns in the league last season, this term has been slightly different because they’ve only managed six goals in five games. What’s even more shocking is all five games have produced under three goals on the day.

The visitors have similar outcomes in the league; four of their five fixtures ended with fewer than three goals flying in, which is much expected in the Premier Soccer League in general. With Magesi only firing three goals so far, finding the net on Sunday will be a struggle.

Sundowns vs Magesi Betting Tip 2: Overs/unders - Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.72 on Betway

A convincing win

Magesi have conceded exactly two goals in two of their last three league games. Both matches ended in defeat for the visitors, and only one of those was by a two-goal margin.

Interestingly, the last three head-to-heads saw Sundowns score exactly two goals, and their previous two meetings ended in two-goal victories. With the visitors conceding six goals in five games, it’s likely the hosts could strike twice for a convincing win.