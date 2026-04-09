Stellenbosch vs Sundowns predictions: Return of the reigning force

Our betting expert expects another low-scoring tie between these two. However, the champions could just edge it to secure maximum points.

+

Best bets for Stellenbosch vs Sundowns

Overs/ unders - under 2.5 goals 1.59 on Betway

1x2 - Sundowns 1.74 on Betway

Sundowns clean sheet - Yes 2.01 on Betway

We expect a 1-0 win for Sundowns.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Stellenbosch have only one win in four league games. They are 11th in the Premier Soccer League standings, which is far from their third-place finishes across the last two seasons. Steve Barker’s side need to get into a more consistent form soon.

Stellies must prepare to host the champions at the Athlone Stadium on Saturday, a team they haven’t beaten in the league since 2022. However, with a draw and a victory in their previous two outings, the home side will try to get a positive result this weekend.

Miguel Cardoso had to fend off questions about his job security after his side drew goalless with Kaizer Chiefs during the week. It was a surprising question, as it is only four games into the season. Additionally, Masandawana are only two points shy off the top spot, and without a defeat.

Mamelodi Sundowns will aim to keep the pressure on Chiefs and Sekhukhune with three points from their visit to the Western Cape. There has been a slight decrease in form, especially with the loss of Lucas Ribeiro Costa. However, the Brazilians should discover their best again.

Probable lineups for Stellenbosch vs Sundowns

Stellenbosch expected lineup: Stephens; Godswill, Moloisane, Stanic, Mdaka; Mthiyane; Nku, Khiba, Palace, Titus; De Jong

Sundowns expected lineup: Williams; Morena, Khoza, Cupido, Basadien; Adams, Allende Bravo, Mokoena; Rayners, Matthews, Arthur Sales

A low-scoring match expected

Sundowns led the scoring charts in the Betway Premiership last season, with 65 goals in 28 games. However, they have not yet shown that form this term. In the league, they’ve only managed to score five goals in four games, with a maximum of two goals in a game.

Since the start of the PSL, Masandawana’s six fixtures have featured fewer than three goals in regulation time. The hosts have had similar results, as their last six outings also saw fewer than three goals.

Both teams’ four league fixtures have had under three goals. Also, four of the last five head-to-heads featured fewer than three goals. Considering recent form, this fixture won’t be a high-scoring one like their last meeting.

Stellenbosch vs Sundowns Betting Tip 1: Overs/ unders - under 2.5 goals 1.59 on Betway

Difficult truth for Stellies

The visitors have enjoyed positive results against Stellenbosch for an extended period. However, that doesn’t mean that the hosts haven’t defeated them recently. Stellies’ three wins against Sundowns in the last 10 meetings were all in cup competitions.

Barker may use those victories to motivate his team for this weekend’s clash, but the hard truth is that Stellies haven’t beaten Downs in the league since 2022. The Brazilians also defeated the Winelands outfit twice last season.

Overall, the league champions have won five of the last six PSL head-to-heads and drawn once. This means they’re likely to win again. The frustration of the MTN 8 semi-final defeat and the goalless draw to Chiefs may be a problem for the hosts.

Stellenbosch vs Sundowns Betting Tip 2: 1x2 - Sundowns 1.74 on Betway

Recent trend to continue

Barker’s troops failed to breach the Sundowns’ defence in both of their meetings last season. That trend is likely to continue this time. Masandawana have kept a clean sheet against this opposition in three consecutive PSL meetings.

Additionally, Sundowns’ midweek draw against Chiefs means that the Tshwane outfit have now kept three league clean sheets in a row. Stellies have failed to score in half of their PSL matches this term, so Cardoso’s men have a high chance of shutting them out.