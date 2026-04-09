Sekhukhune vs Golden Arrows predictions: Surprise package to deliver

Our betting expert expects the log-leaders to extend their stay atop the Premier Soccer League table with a positive result.

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Best bets for Sekhukhune vs Golden Arrows

First goal - Sekhukhune at odds of 1.55 on Betway

1x2 - Sekhukhune at odds of 1.66 on Betway

BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.75 on Betway

Sekhukhune should win 2-1 against Golden Arrows.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Few would have predicted that Sekhukhune United would be flying this high after six games into the new Betway Premiership season. Babina Noko enter this weekend’s fixture a point ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns, but with a game in hand.

Their surprise ascent isn’t a fluke, as they showed during the week when they headed to the FNB Stadium and walked out with all three points against Kaizer Chiefs in a 3-1 victory. Eric Tinkler has steered clear of title talk for now, insisting that the current champions remain the favourites.

Tinkler’s approach was clever, as he took the pressure off his troops and placed it back on Sundowns. This allowed his boys to play with the freedom that has got them to where they are now.

While it’s still too early to make title predictions, South African football fans have a team that can go toe-to-toe with the big boys. Sekhukhune head back home this weekend to entertain Golden Arrows, a game they’re strongly expected to win.

Meanwhile, the KZN team are struggling for consistency this season, having won just two of their six league fixtures. Head coach Manqoba Mngqithi will want to make a statement on Saturday afternoon and beat the log-leaders and also climb up from 10th position.

Probable lineups for Sekhukhune vs Golden Arrows

Sekhukhune expected lineup: Nsabata; Matsimbi, Ndlovu, Thokolo, Letlapa; Mkhize, Monare; Mncube, Rammala, Makgalwa; Grobler

Golden Arrows expected lineup: Maova; Matlaba, Mantshiyane, Jiyane, Mabaso; Dlamini, Dube, Sithole; Ndlovu, Ayabulela, Dion

Fast starts and early goals

Under Tinkler’s guidance over the last six months, Sekhukhune have become a serious club. One of the hallmarks of their season so far has been their tendency to dominate opponents early.

Babina Noko scored three of their four first-half goals this season inside the first 15 minutes. They’ve taken the lead by scoring first in five of their six PSL matches (83%). Of their three matches at home, Sekhukhune scored first on two occasions (67%).

The visitors have experienced the opposite, allowing their opponents to land the first blow. Four of their six PSL matches saw Golden Arrows concede first. Two of the last three head-to-heads saw Sekhuhune strike first, and considering the form they’re in, it’s likely to happen again.

Sekhukhune vs Golden Arrows Betting Tip 1: First goal - Sekhukhune at odds of 1.55 on Betway

The struggle for an away win

The last four meetings between these clubs have been evenly split, with both sides enjoying success. However, Abafana Besthende’s last visit to the Peter Mokaba stadium ended in a 2-0 defeat for them.

Mngqithi’s charges head into this fixture on the back of two defeats in a row. They are yet to register an away win and have collected just one point from their three road matches so far.

Momentum clearly favours the home side, as they have lost just once across their last nine outings, and that loss came in the MTN 8 competition. However, they’re unbeaten in their last seven games at home in all competitions, which suggests Arrows could be in for a third consecutive defeat.

Sekhukhune vs Golden Arrows Betting Tip 2: 1x2 - Sekhukhune at odds of 1.66 on Betway

A fair degree of success for both teams

While Arrows may leave Limpopo without any points on Saturday, they’re likely to break through the home defence. They’ve scored six goals in as many games, averaging a goal per game, so they’re capable of getting some joy against Sekhukhune.

Additionally, both teams found the net in 100% of Arrows’ away days this season. Three of Sekhukhune’s last four outings also produced goals at both ends. Despite boasting the joint-best defence in the league, history suggests the visitors can find the net here.

It’s worth noting that the last meeting between these sides ended 3-2. While it may not be as high-scoring this time around, goals should fly past both goalkeepers.