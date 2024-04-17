Roma vs AC Milan Predictions and Betting Tips: Anything can happen in Italian derby

Predictions and betting tips for the Europa League quarter-final between Roma and AC Milan, including 7.40 odds on a penalty shootout.

+

Roma were good value in the first leg of the quarter-final at the San Siro last week, coming away with a 1-0 victory against the odds.

It seems that the Giallorossi have turned the corner under the tutelage of Daniele De Rossi as they seek another European crown in the space of two years.

Roma vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Double chance & both teams to score - Roma/AC Milan & Yes @ 2.65 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Paulo Dybala @ 3.35 with Betway

Penalty shootout - Yes - @ 7.40 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

If Roma hope to make next season’s Champions League, they may have to win this competition as they’re currently fifth in Serie A, four points behind fourth place.

But make no mistake about it, De Rossi’s charges will be solely focused on the visit of their fellow Italian outfit to the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday.

For AC Milan, their place in next season’s premier European competition seems all but secure as they’re in second place and six points ahead of Juventus in third.

Stefano Pioli would love to bag a trophy this term, especially since their city rivals Inter are four points away from mathematically becoming Italian champions.

The Europa League is a realistic option for the Rossoneri, a club with enormous pedigree in continental football.

Milan would have been stunned by last week’s loss, despite having 25 shots at goal. Now, they must fight to overturn the deficit and remain on course for silverware this season.

Tough to call

This fixture is quite difficult to call, which is why going for both a home and away win is logical. While Milan enjoy a better head-to-head record, Roma are the in-form side.

In Serie A, the visitors won the away game 2-1 but Roma were still managed by Jose Mourinho back then. Milan only lost one away European game to Italian clubs (W2, D3).

However, Milan’s defence has been leaking goals as they showed against Sassuolo last weekend but their attack made up for it by coming from behind twice to draw 3-3.

Roma can take comfort in their four-game unbeaten run and the fact that Milan haven’t qualified from their last eight two-legged European ties after losing the first leg at home.

Whichever way this one falls, there’s bound to be goals as both sides boast an embarrassment of attacking gems.

Roma vs AC Milan Betting Tip 1: Double chance & both teams to score - Roma/ AC Milan & Yes @ 2.65 with Betway

Home comforts to bring out the best

Paulo Dybala will be a threat to the Pioli’s defence on Thursday. The Argentinian has netted eight goals in his 24 meetings with the visitors throughout his career.

His last seven goals against the Rossoneri came on home soil, so being at the Stadio Olimpico could bring out his very best.

It was Dybala’s corner that Gianluca Mancini headed home to give Roma that 1-0 advantage in the first leg.

Roma vs AC Milan Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Paulo Dybala @ 3.35 with Betway

Aiming for a repeat

Since these are familiar foes, it could go down to the wire. AC Milan are unbeaten in their last four visits to Roma, suggesting they could turn this tie around (W3, D1).

With Pioli’s charges scoring an average of 2.4 goals per game in the Europa League, they will always have a chance of snatching a win.

A 2-1 victory like their last trip here would send the tie into extra time and perhaps, a penalty shootout, a probable outcome on Thursday night.

Roma vs AC Milan Betting Tip 3: Penalty shootout - Yes - @ 7.40 with Betway