Real Sociedad vs PSG Predictions: Form favours French champions to progress

Explore our predictions and betting tips for PSG’s trip to Real Sociedad in their Champions League round of 16 second-leg clash.

+

It’s been two decades since Real Sociedad’s last knockout appearance at Europe’s premier club competition, where they were coincidentally knocked out by French opposition.

That familiar feeling may be returning to San Sebastien after the Blue and Whites were beaten 2-0 at the Parc des Princes by PSG on Valentine’s Day.

Real Sociedad vs PSG Betting Tips

Double chance - Draw/PSG @ 1.46 with Supabets

Under 2.5 goals @ 1.84 with Supabets

PSG clean sheet @ 3.30 with Supabets

All odds are courtesy of Supabets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Since then, the La Liga outfit have struggled domestically, losing the Copa Del Rey semi-final to Mallorca and dropping out of the European qualification spots.

While all is not lost for Imanol Alguacil’s troops in La Liga, they face an uphill battle when hosting PSG for the last 16 return leg at the Reale Arena on Tuesday night.

The visitors look set to march onto another Ligue 1 title as they’re currently nine points ahead of the chasing pack with 10 games left to play.

However, they’ve had a slight wobble over the last two weeks with draws to Rennes and Monaco, both of which they could have easily lost but for a late penalty and some goalkeeping heroics.

With so much on the line on Tuesday night, it’s bound to be an exciting evening in Spain.

Giving a good account

Surmounting a 2-0 deficit isn’t impossible for Real Sociedad, but they have bad memories of French opposition at this stage of the competition as Lyon beat them over two legs in 2003/2004.

Having said that, there’s a lack of momentum in Alguacil’s camp who’ve lost three games since the first leg in Paris.

The Blue and Whites have won once in their last nine games in all competitions and, alarmingly, are winless at home in their last seven.

They’re facing a side that is desperate for their maiden European crown and are on a run of 20 games unbeaten.

The hosts are bound to give a decent account of themselves though, especially since their first leg loss was their first in this season’s Champions League.

Seeing as Les Parisiens were held to consecutive draws in Ligue 1, it’s not unlikely it may happen again on Tuesday night.

Real Sociedad vs PSG Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Draw/PSG @ 1.46 with Supabets

Defensive steel

The last three games in Europe’s elite tournament for both sides ended with fewer than two goals being scored.

With Luis Enrique’s team already having one foot in the next round, they may not come out all guns blazing on Tuesday night.

Further defensive reinforcements through the return of Marquinhos will add steel to the PSG backline to resist Real Sociedad’s goal pursuits.

Real Sociedad vs PSG Betting Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals @ 1.84 with Supabets

Goal struggles

The hosts have struggled in front of goal recently. From their seven winless games at home, they have failed to score in four.

Alguacil’s men haven’t scored in each of their last three appearances in this competition but they have hope in Mikel Oyarzabal who’s scored four of his previous six goals in cup competitions.

However, the visitors can rely on the gloves of Gianluigi Donnarumma who kept Monaco at bay last Friday, repelling several attempts on his goal.

It’s a brave selection but PSG might shut Real Sociedad out on Tuesday night to advance to the next round of the Champions League.