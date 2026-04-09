Real Betis vs Nottingham Forest predictions: Antony to make his mark

Our betting expert expects Forest’s European return to end in a draw, with Antony netting his first goal of the season for the hosts.

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Best bets for Real Betis vs Nottingham Forest

Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.78 on Betway

Antony to score anytime at odds of 3.40 on Betway

Real Betis to score over 1.5 goals at odds of 2.00 on Betway

Real Betis are expected to draw 2-2 against Nottingham Forest.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Real Betis have suffered just one defeat in six matches this season, but they have drawn half of their La Liga fixtures. They’ve performed well in the second half of their last two games. Manuel Pellegrini’s side came from behind to draw 2-2 at Levante, before beating Real Sociedad 3-1 at home last time out.

By contrast, Nottingham Forest haven’t won since the opening day of the season. Since appointing Ange Postecoglou, they’ve picked up just one point from two Premier League games. They were also beaten 3-2 by Championship Swansea in the EFL Cup last week.

Probable lineups for Real Betis vs Nottingham Forest

Real Betis expected lineup: Valles, Firpo, Bartra, Natan, Ruibal, Fornals, Altimira, Riquelme, Lo Celso, Antony, Bakambu

Nottingham Forest expected lineup: Sels, Williams, Morato, Milenkovic, Savona, Sangare, Anderson, Hudson-Odoi, Gibbs-White, Ndoye, Jesus

Goals to flow in Seville

This promises to be an exciting game, with the two clubs among the favourites to go all the way in the Europa League. Both are coached by managers who like to play attacking, free-flowing football.

While Betis are without their talisman Isco due to injury, they still have a number of other creative players. Giovani Lo Celso and Pablo Fornals should supply the forwards and wide players with strong support.

The Andalusians are currently averaging 15.5 shots per game, the fifth-best record in La Liga. They’ve scored in all of their matches so far this term, with each of the last three producing at least three goals in total.

Forest are still adapting to a new approach under Postecoglou. They are a work in progress, but have registered 17 shots in each of their last two fixtures. They’ve got some quality options in midfield and enough pace in their team to trouble the opponents on the break.

Real Betis vs Nottingham Forest Bet 1: Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.78 on Betway

Antony to fire against Premier League opposition

While he struggled in the Premier League, Antony thrived after joining Real Betis on loan in January. The Brazilian averaged a goal every 273 minutes in La Liga last term, and also scored four times in nine Conference League appearances.

After a long summer of negotiation, the winger finally completed a permanent switch to the Seville club on deadline day. His importance to this team is such that Pellegrini put him straight into the starting lineup for the 2-2 draw at Levante.

Despite the absence of any kind of pre-season with Manchester United, Antony has been surprisingly sharp. He has played 161 minutes in La Liga so far, registering 10 shots.

With a couple of games under his belt, he should be close to finding his range. Antony is given an implied probability of 29.4% of getting on the scoresheet.

Real Betis vs Nottingham Forest Bet 2: Antony to score anytime at odds of 3.40 on Betway

Betis to strike at least twice

Nottingham Forest have not been as convincing at the back this term as was the case last season. Injuries to defensive regulars Murillo and Ola Aina have contributed to that, and the managerial uncertainty can’t have helped. They’ve let in seven goals in three matches so far under Postecoglou, and faced at least 12 shots in all of those fixtures.

They’ll struggle to keep it tight against a Betis side that have scored in each of their last 27 competitive matches. That run stretches back to February when they were beaten 1-0 by Gent.

After a slightly slow start to the new campaign, Betis’ goal threat has increased since Antony came into the side. They’ve had 49 shots and registered 4.38 xG across their last two matches.