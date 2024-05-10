RB Leipzig vs Werder Bremen Predictions and Betting Tips: Nothing more but pride on the line for both clubs

Our football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for the Bundesliga clash between RB Leipzig and Werder Bremen.

+

RB Leipzig have sealed their fate for next season’s Champions League as they’re lying fourth and three points clear of fifth-placed Borussia Dortmund.

With only two fixtures remaining, Leipzig’s ticket to Europe’s prestigious club competition is stamped and secure.

However, pride is still at stake and the outside possibility of leapfrogging Stuttgart into third in the standings.

To get there, Leipzig will need three points when they entertain Werder Bremen at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Werder still have a chance to finish the season in the top half of the table as they’re 11th and two points behind Heidenham in ninth.

But it’s their away form that’s largely let them down this term, turning that around at this point of the season is unlikely.

RB Leipzig vs Werder Bremen Betting Tips

Matchbet & both teams to score - RB Leipzig & Yes @ 2.01 with Supabets

Goals home team - Two @ 3.25 with Supabets

Halftime/fulltime result - Draw/RB Leipzig @ 4.35 with Supabets

All odds are courtesy of Supabets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Home comforts

RB Leipzig’s home form has been nearly perfect this term, they’ve only lost two league games at the Red Bull Arena.

Die Rotten Bullen bagged three points in five of their last six Bundesliga fixtures and are undefeated in 36 of their previous 42 games in front of their fans.

Bremen have had a tough time visiting Leipzig as they’ve been defeated in each of their last six league trips here.

While the reverse fixture ended 1-1 in December, the hosts were victorious in the corresponding game last season.

20 of Leipzig's 32 games (63%) have produced goals at both ends while 56% of the visitor’s league fixtures ended with both teams scoring.

RB Leipzig vs Werder Bremen Betting Tip 1: Matchbet & both teams to score - RB Leipzig & Yes @ 2.01 with Supabets

Efficiency in the final third

Marco Rose’s troops are quite efficient in front of goal when playing at home. They’ve netted 74 goals in total, the third-highest tally in the division.

Leipzig are averaging 2.44 goals per game at the Red Bull Arena and they’ve scored at least once in their last 11 meetings with Bremen.

Their previous six home head-to-heads in the Bundesliga produced a minimum of two goals for the hosts.

Leipzig scored exactly two of the last three fixtures between these two.

RB Leipzig vs Werder Bremen Betting Tip 2: Goals home team - Two @ 3.25 with Supabets

Tough nut to crack

Leipzig have been dominating teams at home this season, winning 10 of their 16 matches at both halftime.

However, Ole Werner’s team can be tough to open up within 45 minutes. Bremen have been deadlocked at the break in 10 of their 16 away dates (63%).

The concern for Die Werderaner is the fact that they lost half of those halftime draws. The visitors conceded 63% (17) of their goals away from home in the second period.

At home, Leipzig haven’t had much of a difference in the time they score with 20 coming in the first half and 19 in the second.

While it may take a while for Die Rotten Bullen to stamp their authority on the game, they should emerge victorious in the second half.