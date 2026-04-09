PSG vs Lens predictions: Injuries to Dembele and Doue weaken Parisians

PSG have been flawless so far in 25/26. However, unforeseen injuries to Dembele and Doue on France duty could hinder them versus a solid Lens side.

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Best bets for PSG vs Lens

Lens +2 (Handicap 3-Way) at odds of 1.90 with Betway

Under 3.5 goals at odds of 1.87 with Betway

Joao Neves Anytime Goalscorer at odds of 3.80 with Betway

PSG should clinch a narrow 1-0 win over Lens on Sunday.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Paris Saint-Germain have a 100% record from their first three 25/26 Ligue 1 games this season. They return to the Parc des Princes for a home clash with a Lens side that have also enjoyed a solid start.

PSG started the season with two unspectacular 1-0 victories over Nantes and Angers, followed by a hugely entertaining 6-3 hammering of Toulouse before the international break. Ousmane Dembele registered two goals but was upstaged by Joao Neves, who grabbed a stunning hat-trick.

Everything was looking good for PSG going into the international break. However, unexpected injuries to Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue while with the French national team have derailed Luis Enrique’s side a little. Dembele and Doue will be absent for a period of weeks, so PSG will have to rely on Goncalo Ramos as their central striker.

Lens have claimed two victories from their opening three Ligue 1 games this season, including back-to-back wins over Brest and Le Havre. They now face two serious tests of their 2025/26 aspirations, with clashes against PSG and Lille.

Pierre Sage has bolstered his forward line this past week by signing French striker Odsonne Edouard from Crystal Palace. Goals were hard to come by for Lens last season, managing just 42 in 34 games, so Edouard will be eager to provide fresh competition for the likes of Rayan Fofana.

Probable lineups for PSG vs Lens

PSG Expected Lineup: Chevalier; Hakimi, Mendes, Pacho, Marquinhos, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Neves, Barcola, Kvaratskhelia, Ramos

Lens Expected Lineup: Risser; Udol, Gradit, Sarr, Machado, Aguilar, Thomasson, Sangare, Thauvin, Sima, Said

Lens to avoid defeat by two or more goals

Last season, PSG only narrowly defeated ten-man Lens by one goal to nil. That was when Les Parisiens were just entering top form in the 2024/25 Ligue 1 campaign. Lens have suffered red cards in three of their last five visits to the Parc des Princes.

Ordinarily, we’d expect PSG to win this game with plenty to spare, especially with Dembele and Doue fit. However, their absences change the dynamics of Luis Enrique’s team.

The last time Lens won in the capital was in 2006, so PSG remain clear favourites for this weekend’s clash. However, their victory could only come by a one-goal margin.

The betting markets believe there is a 52.63% chance of Lens avoiding defeat by two or more goals, but their selection issues mean this could be closer to 55%-60% on Sunday. This makes it the value play from our trio of PSG vs Lens predictions.

PSG vs Lens Bet 1: Lens +2 (Handicap 3-Way) at odds of 1.90 with Betway

Injuries to Dembele and Doue threaten PSG’s output

Although PSG have scored eight goals in their first three league games, this statistic is quite misleading. Six of these came in their last away victory in Toulouse. They only managed one goal per game in their wins over Nantes and Angers.

It’s worth noting that both Dembele and Doue featured in the narrow victory against Angers, where they registered 21 goal attempts. With Dembele and Doue missing through injury, Enrique will have to keep faith in the likes of Ramos and consider giving more game time to teenage prodigy Ibrahim Mbaye.

One thing is for certain; PSG will not have their full-strength forward line in action this weekend. This, combined with Lens’ generally low-scoring approach, means there is serious value in backing three or fewer goals to be scored.

PSG vs Lens Bet 2: Under 3.5 goals at odds of 1.87 with Betway

Backing Neves to maintain his scoring streak

Portuguese midfielder, Joao Neves, has established himself as one of the most promising youngsters in world football. PSG were even prepared to pay €60m for his signature last summer.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a flying start to the 2025/26 Ligue 1 season, equalling last season’s goal tally in just two appearances. Although Neves has only scored ten league goals in 81 senior appearances, backing him to score again on Sunday is a no-brainer given his form and confidence.

With Dembele and Doue sidelined, more responsibility will fall on Neves to create and challenge the Lens defence. He is currently in Ligue 1’s 99th percentile for non-penalty xG, and in the 96th percentile for shots taken (3.46 per 90).