PSG vs Auxerre predictions: Injury-ravaged hosts to limp through

Our betting expert expects the home side to come out the other side with three points, though injuries may lead to a less polished performance.

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Best bets for PSG vs Auxerre

1x2 - PSG at odds of 1.17 on Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Khvicha Kvaratskhelia at odds of 1.95 on Betway

Overs/unders - under 2.5 goals at odds of 3.40 on Betway

PSG should win 2-0 against Auxerre.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

PSG could be in for a season where setbacks come quickly, following a campaign in which they scooped everything in front of them. After the treble they accomplished last term, the Parisians are going through some inconsistent form.

Additionally, Luis Enrique’s men have already been plagued by injuries. However, they remain very much in contention to retain their Ligue 1 title, even though they dropped down to second at the start of the week.

The European champions suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Marseille on Monday. They struggled to find the back of the net in the 85 minutes after conceding the winning goal.

There’s no doubt that Enrique’s troops will want to bounce back and keep pace with Monaco, and avoid drifting away in the title race. Thankfully for them, they entertain Auxerre at the Parc des Princes on Saturday night.

Auxerre are only back in Ligue 1 for a second consecutive season, so a struggle to stay up isn’t a surprise to the system. However, they finished a decent 11th place last season and were safely away from the relegation zone.

Christophe Pelissier has been a mainstay at the club since taking over the helm in 2022. He has already averaged more points per game than at any of his previous employers. With a home victory last weekend, Les Bleu et Blanc should enter this match in good spirits.

Probable lineups for PSG vs Auxerre

PSG expected lineup: Chevalier, Zabarnyi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Hakimi, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz, Mendez, Kvaratskhelia, Ramos

Auxerre expected lineup: Leon, Senaya, Siwe, Sierralta, Mensah, Akpa, Sinayoko, Owusu, Danois, Danny Namaso, Mara

Overcoming a setback

PSG’s loss last week was a blimp in their season. Yet, they’re facing a side that they haven’t lost to across the last seven head-to-heads in all competitions, with PSG winning five of them (D2).

Before that loss to OM, they had been on a run of five consecutive victories, including their opener against Atalanta in the Champions League. Meanwhile, Auxerre have had two games away from home in the league this term, and both ended in defeat.

The visitors also failed to score in their previous away game, which is a likely scenario this Saturday as well. PSG kept their opponents from scoring in four of their last five victories. They also managed to do the same in three of the last five head-to-heads.

PSG vs Auxerre Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - PSG at odds of 1.17 on Betway

Kvaratskhelia rises to the occasion

Just like last week against OM, PSG’s attack will rely heavily on Goncalo Ramos and Khvicha Kvraratskhelia. The Georgian forward has been incredible since his switch from Naples to Paris, but he is yet to hit full stride this season.

He recorded the most touches in the opposition box (4) in the last outing, and scored four goals in 14 Ligue 1 appearances last season. He did find the back of the net against Atalanta, making it three goals in his previous five appearances for club and country.

However, he needs to step up in the absence of PSG’s regular forward line, and it seems that he will against this opposition. Kvaratskhelia netted a brace in the hosts’ 3-1 win in the corresponding fixture in the final game of the Ligue 1 season last term.

PSG vs Auxerre Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Khvicha Kvaratskhelia at odds of 1.95 on Betway

PSG’s frontline sidelined

While PSG are likely to walk away with three points, it may not be a high-scoring sweep away from the hosts. Enrique has several key attackers in the infirmary, which is a major hindrance to his side in the final third.

The world’s best male footballer, Ousmane Dembele, is out through injury, and he’s joined by Bradley Barcola, Desire Doue, and Joao Neves on the sidelines. Without that attacking prowess, this one may not have as many goals as we’d expect with those players in the team.

Only Angers have been involved in more games that produced fewer than three goals this season than PSG. Four of the hosts’ five Ligue 1 games ended with fewer than three goals, while Auxerre have seen three of their five league fixtures produce the same.