Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch predictions: No fear for the visitors

Our betting expert expects more trouble for Orlando Pirates, as they try to settle in with a new coach, while Stellie’s record here is excellent.

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Best bets for Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch

BTTS - no 1.57 on Betway

1x2 - Stellenbosch 4.50 on Betway

Winning margin - Stellenbosch to win by one goal 6.40 on Betway

We expect a 1-0 win for Stellenbosch.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Orlando Pirates fans are unhappy. The team have gone from challenging Mamelodi Sundowns last season to being in 14th place in the league. The change in coach is proving to be difficult for the team.

They’ve struggled to settle under Abdeslam Ouaddou, as he’s led them to two defeats in the club’s opening two PSL fixtures. He managed to secure a 1-1 draw at home against Masandawana in the MTN 8 semi-final first leg. However, getting a positive result in Tshwane is very unlikely.

Passionate club supporters were unhappy with Ouaddou’s appointment from the start, as other popular coaches were available. With his poor results so far, it appears that the Moroccan time as coach may be short.

Meanwhile, Stellenbosch have recovered from their first-game defeat to Kaizer Chiefs. They’ve managed a midweek draw in the league, and defeated a tough Sekhukhune United in their MTN 8 semi-final first leg.

They’ve enjoyed playing at Orlando in the past. Since the hosts are in a transitional period, the Western Cape outfit has a chance to secure their first league win of the season.

Probable lineups for Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch

Orlando Pirates expected lineup: Chaine; Van Rooyen, Seema, Mbokazi, Hotto; Nduli, Mbatha; Sebelebele, Maswanganyi, Mofokeng, Appolis

Stellenbosch expected lineup: Stephens; Godswill, Moloisane, Stanic, Mdaka; Khiba, Mthiyane, Jabaar; Titus, Cupido, De Jong

Lacklustre performance

Although Pirates’ last two outings featured goals from both sides, only one or no team have scored in their previous four matches. Meanwhile, both teams were unable to find the net in three of the visitors’ last five games.

The head-to-head record also shows that goals aren’t common in this fixture. Their two league meetings last season featured either a goal for only one side or none for either. That’s part of a streak of three of the last five meetings where both teams were unable to find the net.

This is an important fixture. Additionally, the Pirates have a critical MTN 8 semi-final return leg against Sundowns this weekend. So, they may display a lackluster performance.

Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch Betting Tip 1: BTTS - no 1.57 on Betway

History and form indicate good value

Picking the visitors to leave Orlando with maximum points may seem like a tough pick, but the data suggests otherwise. Stellies are in far better form than their hosts, as they’ve won their match over the weekend and secured a point in the league last week.

Pirates are currently on a winless run of three games, having lost twice and drawn one, which is a huge concern for the team. It wouldn’t be shocking if they lose this match, as they also have their semi-final in mind.

It’s worth noting that Steve Barker’s men have defeated the Sea Robbers in three of their last four, or 75% of their away games. Overall, the Winelands outfit are unbeaten against Pirates in four of their last five head-to-heads, having recorded three wins, one draw, and a loss. Therefore, they are likely to cause problems for the hosts again.

Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch Betting Tip 2: 1x2 - Stellenbosch 4.50 on Betway

Victory by a small margin

Stellenbosch’s three wins against Pirates across their previous five meetings were all by a single-goal margin. Apart from one unusual result in that sequence, the other two were exactly 1-0 victories, both of which were away from home.

To support this, the Buccaneers have already lost twice in the PSL this term. Both defeats were by one goal, while one of them was a 1-0 home loss to Sekhukhune United. Barker will be telling his players that it’s already happened this season, and they’re capable of doing the same to the hosts.