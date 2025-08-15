Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns predictions: Favourites at value

Our betting expert expects Mamelodi Sundowns to defeat the defending champions and secure their MTN 8 final spot by taking a lead into the second leg.

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Best bets for Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Overs/ unders - over 2.5 goals 2.27 on Betway

BTTS - yes 1.80 on Betway

1x2 - Mamelodi Sundowns 2.58 on Betway

We expect Mamelodi Sundowns to win 2-1.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Orlando Pirates have won the MTN 8 tournament for three consecutive years. They are seeking to create more history by clinching the first piece of silverware for an unprecedented fourth time in a row.

However, the Buccaneers are in a period of transition following the departure of their mentor, Jose Riveiro, from the club in the offseason. While he mentioned it was purely to spend time with his family, the Spanish coach ultimately ended up at Al Ahly of Cairo.

Nonetheless, Abdeslam Ouaddou was appointed to replace him, with hopes of dethroning Mamelodi Sundowns, particularly in the league. However, he hasn’t had the best start.

Moreover, a loss in midweek defeat in the Betway Premiership means that Mabakabaka enter this MTN 8 first-leg semi-final low on confidence. While playing at Orlando Stadium has its benefits, it may not be enough against the Sundowns juggernaut.

Meanwhile, Masandawana appear to have gained momentum following their sterling performances at the Club World Cup. They impressed the world with their competitive nature and commitment to winning.

Domestically, they’ve started positively, having won a league match midweek against Amazulu. It appears that Downs are ready to dethrone Pirates from their MTN 8 throne. They are aiming to win the competition for the first time since 2021/22.

Probable lineups for Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Orlando Pirates expected lineup: Chaine; Mashiloane, Seema, Mbokazi, Hotto; Maswanganyi, Nduli, Mariko; Mofokeng, Appolis, Radiopane

Mamelodi Sundowns expected lineup: Williams; Mdunyelwa, Cupido, Kekana, Lunga; Allende Bravo, Mokoena, Zwane; Lethlaku, Arthur Sales, Rayners

Outside the norm

Both of these teams were the most efficient in front of goal in the league last season. Pirates scored 43 goals across 28 games, and have an average of 2.08 goals per game. Additionally, 11 of all their league games have produced more than 2.5 goals, which is 39%.

The visitors scored 22 more goals than their hosts, and finished with 65 and an average of 2.32 goals per game. 16 of all their fixtures saw more than two goals, while two of Sundowns’ last five games ended with more than two goals.

According to recent head-to-head statistics, this match will feature plenty of goals. Each of their last three clashes produced a minimum of three goals, regardless of the venue. This means fans could be in for an exciting match this weekend.

Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 1: Overs/ unders - over 2.5 goals 2.27 on Betway

Defensive weaknesses present

Although the Pirates are currently in poor form, they’ve scored at least once in three of their last four outings. They can take advantage of the fact that Sundowns’ defence appears more vulnerable away from home.

Last term, all of Kabo Yellow’s losses in the league came away from home because of that frailty. Sundowns conceded just three goals at home all season, but 10 in their 14 away fixtures. This suggests that Ouaddou’s men could cause some havoc for the visiting backline.

Additionally, the last four meetings between these clubs featured goals at both ends regardless of the venue. Considering that Masandawana already conceded in their first away league trip this season, we could see goals from both sides here.

Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 2: BTTS - yes 1.80 on Betway

No stopping the juggernaut

After losing their opening two Betway Premiership games, Pirates fans have started murmuring about the longevity of their new coach. With just one win in their last three, facing a strong Sundowns side won’t be easy.

The PSL champions have settled well under Miguel Cardoso and have continued where they left off last season. While they are missing the likes of Lucas Ribeiro Costa, they’re still heavy favourites to secure the MTN 8 trophy, and even the league title.

Pirates have won two and lost one of the last three head-to-heads. However, it's clear that they still need time to adjust to their new coach’s tactics. This could give the Mamelodi Sundowns the edge to take a first-leg lead on Saturday.