Bruno Fernandes ran away with last season's assists crown, but a new name has emerged as November closes in on the 2026/27 race.

2026/27 Premier League most assists market Odds Florian Wirtz (Liverpool) 5.00 Declan Rice (Arsenal) 6.00 Bradley Barcola (Liverpool) 7.00 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) 9.00

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Florian Wirtz: Is he the man to beat in the assist race?

Liverpool's 23-year-old playmaker is finally showing the creativity that made him a star at Leverkusen. He has four assists in his first 11 league appearances. He’s already surpassed last season’s tally of three. The German is now in the top three of the EPL’s top creator chart.

He is level with Evanilson, Pascal Gross, John McGinn, Jaidon Anthony and teammate Bradley Barcola, and one behind Declan Rice. Bruno Fernandes and Rayan Cherki have two each, while Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer are both behind him.

The underlying numbers suggest there’s even more to come from Wirtz. All four assists came from open play.

Wirtz leads the league, with 33 chances created and 29 from open play. He ranks in the top eight for xA (2.30) and the top five for open-play xA (2.04). Also, he is in the 92nd percentile for big chances created (6).

No player has registered more line-breaking passes, with Wirtz leading the way on 12. In total, he’s completed 103 line-breaking passes. He’s also in the 95th percentile for touches of the ball (663). This suggests Andoni Iraola has found a way to grow Wirtz’s influence on this Liverpool team.

Liverpool’s attacking unit of Barcola, Cody Gakpo, Alexander Isak, Rio Ngumoha and Wirtz has found its rhythm over the last two league games. They have scored seven goals after a slow start to the campaign.

Wirtz had two goals and two assists in those matches and has been involved in 30% of Liverpool's league goals (6 of 18). The Reds are fourth for goals scored and fourth for final-third passes, at 160.7 per match.

With Wirtz now the main creator from the number 10 role, expect him to match the double-digit assist seasons he managed in back-to-back years at Leverkusen. He is the best bet here right now.

Declan Rice: Can he maintain his impressive form?

Arsenal and England midfielder Rice is the surprise leader of the Premier League’s assist table. He’s achieved five in 11 matches, all from open play, following strong starts to the season for both him and the defending champions.

The underlying data suggests we shouldn’t get stuck into his current odds to top the EPL assist charts just yet.

His xA of 2.47 and open-play xA of 1.53 suggest he is overperforming by some distance. He’s not in the league’s top 15 for total chances created, registering 18 to Wirtz's 33. Rice is also outside the top 20 for open-play chances created, with 11 against Wirtz's 29.

No one has made more line-breaking passes than him in the division. However, his role in Mikel Arteta’s team could limit how many chances he’ll get to keep adding assists.

Rice averages 24.46 passes into the final third per match, ranking third behind Martin Odegaard (29.41) and Fernandes (26.20). However, he is the most defensively minded of the main chance creators.

History is against him too. Rice has never recorded more than eight assists in a Premier League season. Leading the table after 11 rounds looks like an anomaly rather than a new level as a goal creator. Arsenal's form means he will likely pick up a few more, but we would not back him to finish top. He is one to oppose going into the festive season.

Bradley Barcola: Can he turn his pace into assists?

Liverpool spent heavily on the flying winger last summer when they signed him from PSG. The French international is still waiting for his first Premier League goal, but he has already set up four for his Reds teammates.

Barcola is not the best decision-maker and often hesitates on the ball, especially in transition. His tally would be higher if he dwelt on it less.

What is certain is his pace with and without the ball: he is in the 98th percentile for top speed, reaching up to 35.9km/h. He’s also second in the league for progressive carries at 15.7 metres, closely behind Aston Villa's Nicolas Jackson (16.3).

Liverpool's counter-attacking style clearly suits him. Although none of his progressive carries ended in a goal for him, he created three chances from them, and all three were scored by teammates. That puts him top for assists from progressive carries.

Alexander Isak, back in form after last season's struggles, gives Barcola a reliable finisher to aim at. Barcola was not among the top 10 favourites for the award before the season, but the bookmakers now make him the third favourite.

Barcola shares creative responsibility with Wirtz, while his inconsistent end product is another factor to consider. However, he’s got enough in his locker to be a decent each-way play.

Bruno Fernandes: Can he prove his doubters wrong?

Last season’s assist leader, with 21 in total - nine more than second-placed Rayan Cherki - has struggled in 2026/27, much like Manchester United.

After averaging an assist in almost every other game last term, Fernandes was the unsurprising favourite to top the assist charts before a ball was kicked. Unfortunately for the Portuguese, the picture has changed.

United are in the relegation zone with one win from 11 league matches. Fernandes has registered just two assists so far, only one of which has come from open play.

His teammates are far less lethal from set pieces, especially corners, than last season. They have scored just one set piece goal this term, the second-lowest return in the division.

He is still creating, which is the one positive. Fernandes is in the 97th percentile for chances created with 28, although only 18 came from open play. He also ranks second for final-third passes at 26.20 per match.

Fernandes is still dictating play too, sitting in the 98th percentile for touches of the ball (755) so far this term. He’s also made 135 line-breaking passes with those 755 touches, which puts him in the 97th percentile for that metric.

United's lack of a clear No. 9 is the main issue. Without a reliable goalscorer, his creativity is going to waste.

New head coach Mauricio Pochettino may yet turn things around at Old Trafford, and Fernandes could return to his best. However, with United in such a poor state and a gap to make up on the leaders, he is a long shot and not one to back now.

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