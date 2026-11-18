Manchester United have sacked Michael Carrick and turned to Mauricio Pochettino. The club are in the Premier League relegation zone.

2026/27 Manchester United betting markets Odds Premier League - Top 4 finish 11.00 Premier League - Top 5 finish 7.00 Premier League - Top 6 finish 4.50 Champions League - Top 8 finish (League phase) 15.00

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Why did Man Utd sack Carrick for Pochettino?

Last week, Manchester United fired head coach Michael Carrick, with the club languishing in the Premier League’s relegation zone. Carrick succeeded Ruben Amorim in January. He guided the Red Devils to a third-place finish by winning 12 of their last 17 games of the 2025/26 season.

This season has gone badly wrong. Carrick leaves Old Trafford with a 47% win ratio, the third-worst of the eight managers to follow Sir Alex Ferguson since 2012.

The warning signs were there early. After a Matchday 1 defeat to newly promoted Hull City, they struggled against another promoted outfit, Ipswich Town, in their first home game of 2026/27.

Only a slip from Marcelino Nunez inside his own half allowed Bruno Fernandes an undeserved equaliser on the stroke of half-time. United then went on to win by a comfortable 5-2 scoreline, but Ipswich dominated large parts of the first 45.

Bizarrely, United haven’t won in the Premier League since that win over the Tractor Boys.

United have reached a later stage of the season in the relegation zone than in any campaign since 1986/87. If United remain in the bottom three after facing Liverpool on 22 November, it will be their latest relegation-zone stay since 1974.

In the Champions League, United have collected six points from four league-phase games and sit 17th. Upcoming fixtures with Sporting CP and RB Leipzig are, on paper, winnable.

The squad have undoubted potential. Since Carrick took over, United have won 47 Premier League points. Only Arsenal (63) and Manchester City (56) have won more. The flaw is their backline. They’ve shipped 30 goals this term, the most in Europe’s top five leagues, bar Lens.

Pochettino fits the brief to turn this ship around. The Argentine favours attack-minded football, has a history of developing young players and connects with players and fans alike.

From his second season at Tottenham, he has delivered three successive finishes in the Premier League’s top three. Spurs became genuine title contenders in the first two campaigns. They were generally a joy to watch.

Pochettino arrives in the north-west to take training on 18 or 19 November, a couple of days before a trip to Anfield. He leaves the US men’s national team to take charge of United on a two-and-a-half-year contract until June 2029.

Why does Pochettino create betting value on the Red Devils?

Results improved last season when Carrick replaced Amorim. Betting on a similar new-manager bounce is plausible now. Pochettino has the skill set and focus to build physicality.

Amorim’s side were incredibly fit, with good endurance despite their flaws. With no European commitments, that physical condition carried over into Carrick’s tenure. It let them play end-to-end football in his first 16 games.

Pochettino won’t get a pre-season, but lifting physicality by 15% or 20% would give the players a platform to compete. The USA were a proper Pochettino side at last summer’s World Cup. Of teams to play five or more games, only winners Spain and Canada beat them for high turnovers per game (8.0) or PPDA (10.2).

His record supports a climb up the table. He never finished lower than fifth in a full campaign in England, including second in 2016-17 and third in 2015-16 and 2017-18. That is why Manchester United to finish in the top six is the headline bet. Top five is the bolder play, while top four is a long shot.

A top-eight finish in the Champions League remains a possibility, but United have ground to make up from 17th, with Sporting and Leipzig still to come. They’d need to win both to stand a chance of automatic qualification for the Champions League knockouts.

Silverware is the one to avoid, including the major trophy market. Pochettino has long been questioned for not getting teams over the line in England. At Spurs, he lost the 2014-15 League Cup final and reached FA Cup semi-finals in 2016-17 and 2017-18. In 2018-19, he reached the Champions League final and League Cup semi-finals.

At Chelsea, he finished sixth in 2023-24, reached the FA Cup semi-finals and lost the League Cup final. He won his first trophies at PSG, the 2021 French Cup and 2022 Ligue 1 title. However, the hierarchy saw that as the bare minimum, and the Argentine failed to see out his contract.

Relegation looks unlikely. United were second-bottom in August 2007 before winning the title. Pochettino for November’s Manager of the Month is a fun small-stakes option. However, this would surely require a win at Anfield, followed by a home win over a durable eighth-placed Brentford.

Overall, the top-five and top-six markets appear to offer the best options if Pochettino can make an immediate impact.

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