Monaco vs Nantes Predictions and Betting Tips: Monaco’s home form to help them consolidate second place

We share predictions and betting tips for the final Ligue 1 fixture between Monaco and Nantes, including 4.25 odds on the winning margin.

Monaco’s league campaign has been a successful one as they look set to finish in the best-of-the-rest position behind the champions PSG.

Monaco vs Nantes Betting Tips

Win to nil first half - Monaco- @ 2.25 with Supabets

Matchbet & both teams to score - Monaco & Yes @ 2.40 with Supabets

Win margins - Monaco to win by two goals @ 4.25 with Supabets

All odds are courtesy of Supabets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

At the same stage last season, the Monégasques were three points behind their current points tally, a sign of improvement.

Adi Hütter has led his troops to the Champions League after narrowly missing out on European football next season, a massive accomplishment for him.

Playing their final game at the Stade Louis II, the hosts will want to give their fans a positive send-off when they welcome Nantes on Sunday night.

While Nantes find themselves 14th and four points clear of the relegation zone, they’re a point better off than last term and need a win to match last season’s tally(36).

Strangely, the Canaries have won more league matches on the road than at their home base this term, making Sunday’s finale an interesting one (H3, A6).

A solid first half

Monaco’s defence isn’t the best overall but when they’re at home, they conceded an average of less than a goal per game this season (0.88).

The visitor’s attack hasn’t met expectations as only Clermont (26) scored fewer goals than Nantes in the league this term (30).

Of the 13 away goals Nantes have scored, only five arrived in the first half. A goalless draw has been their most popular scoreline at halftime on the road, occurring eight times.

In fact, the visitors failed to score in the first half in 11 of 16 road trips. Meanwhile, the hosts evenly split their goals at home scoring 13 in each stanza.

As a result, we could see Monaco take the lead into halftime without conceding a goal.

Monaco vs Nantes Betting Tip 1: Win to nil first half - Monaco- @ 2.25 with Supabets

Form to stir confidence

Five of the last six head-to-heads between these two ended all square with the exception being a 4-1 home win for Monaco in 2022.

Les Rouge et Blanc are in excellent form though, winning five of the last six Ligue 1 fixtures, last suffering a home defeat in February.

The visitors registered just one victory in their last six (D2, L3) but they will take confidence from drawing their previous two road trips in the league.

Despite Nantes struggling in front of goal, they should find some joy on Sunday. 58% of Monaco’s league games ended with both teams scoring.

Monaco vs Nantes Betting Tip 2: Matchbet & both teams to score - Monaco & Yes @ 2.40 with Supabets

Nantes’ worrying trend

Hütter’s men won 19 games in the league this season, six of those were by a two-goal margin, the second-most-popular win margin for the hosts.

However, Nantes have been beaten by two goals more than any other margin this term. The visitors lost nine games by two strikes, four of them coming on the road.

With Monaco averaging 1.94 goals per game in the league, the home fans can expect a clinical victory here on Sunday.

The Monégasques scored a minimum of two goals in each of the last four meetings with Nantes.