Manchester Utd vs Burnley predictions: Red Devils under pressure

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After the Carabao Cup embarrassment, the Red Devils have a big chance to bounce back against the Clarets.

Best bets for Manchester Utd vs Burnley

Manchester United to win at odds of 1.37 on Betway

Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.20 on Betway

Bruno Fernandes to score or assist at odds of 1.80 onBetway

Manchester United should overcome Burnley 1-0 at home.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Manchester United are struggling. There were promising signs in their narrow defeat to Arsenal on the opening day, and many thought a corner had been turned. However, a disappointing draw at Fulham followed, and then came a catastrophic defeat to League Two Grimsby Town - pressure is mounting on their manager.

Scott Parker’s men had a rude awakening in the top-flight following a brilliant Championship campaign, losing 3-0 to Tottenham Hotspur on the opening day. Yet, they picked themselves up, dusted themselves down, and followed that up with wins over Sunderland and Derby County - the latter in the League Cup. This still remains a tough task, however.

Probable lineups for Manchester Utd vs Burnley

Manchester United expected lineup: Bayindir, Yoro, de Ligt, Shaw, Dalot, Fernandes, Casemiro, Dorgu, Mbeumo, Cunha, Sesko

Burnley expected lineup: Dubravka, Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman, Ugochukwu, Cullen, Bruun Larsen, Hannibal, Anthony, Foster

Red Devils to bounce back

A penalty shootout defeat to fourth-tier Grimsby was a new low for the struggling Red Devils. Amorim could do nothing but apologise after the game, and he made it clear how disappointed he was in his players. He expects a response against the Clarets this weekend.

In the past, a newly-promoted team visiting Old Trafford would have seemed like an easy task, but times have changed. Parker is aware of United’s frailties, and he’ll see opportunities to exploit them, but it’s still a big ask. Burnley have one win against United in their last 18 meetings, and that shouldn’t change on paper.

However, as the Mariners proved, football isn’t always dictated by the numbers - underdogs can come out on top. This time around, however, you’d expect the hosts to get themselves together and return to winning ways.

Manchester Utd vs Burnley Bet 1: Manchester United to win at odds of 1.37 onBetway

United’s struggles continue

Amorim may have spent tens of millions on new attackers, but they haven’t managed to click - not yet, anyway. Bryan Mbeumo’s goal at Blundell Park was their first of the season scored by one of their players, and there are real concerns there. At this point, any win would be welcome, however it comes.

With that in mind, they may try and keep things tight when the Clarets come to town. It sounds crazy that Manchester United would be cautious against Burnley, but that is the current reality for the Red Devils. A narrow 1-0 victory would be seen as a positive result given how bad things have been.

This match-up is also not a high-scoring affair historically. All of their last four meetings - in which United remain unbeaten - have ended with under 2.5 goals scored. Also, nine of the last 12 clashes have followed the same pattern, so no goalfest is expected.

Manchester Utd vs Burnley Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.20 on Betway

Bruno to the rescue

Bruno Fernandes has repeatedly bailed Manchester United out since joining the club. Even during last season’s dire campaign, he still managed to rack up 38 goals and assists in his 57 matches. If somebody is going to find that special something, there’s a high chance it’ll be him.

The 30-year-old is just two goals away from reaching 100 for United, and 14 assists away from the same milestone. He’ll be desperate to go a step closer on both fronts this weekend, and Burnley will be fully aware of the threat he poses. He’s probably the hosts’ only reliable threat at this point in time.

United are in trouble once again, and need to bounce back from the horror of Wednesday night. It’d be no surprise to see a familiar face come to the rescue once again.