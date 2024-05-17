Manchester City vs West Ham Predictions and Betting Tips: City to make it four Premier League titles on the bounce

We share predictions and betting tips for Manchester City’s final league game against West Ham, including 8.80 odds on the correct score.

Manchester City have one hand on the Premier League trophy after registering their first league victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday night.

Manchester City vs West Ham Betting Tips

Manchester City corner range - 5-6 corners @ 2.85 with Betfred

Anytime goalscorer - Josko Gvardiol @ 4.20 with Betfred

Correct score - 3-1 to Manchester City @ 8.80 with Betfred

All odds are courtesy of Betfred, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The champions weren’t their usual selves as there were some signs of nerves from City, something that’s uncommon from them.

Pep Guardiola will be pleased that he can take his troops back home for the final game with West Ham visiting on Sunday evening.

Victory for the Cityzens here will ensure City win the league title for an unprecedented fourth consecutive season.

While it may appear a foregone conclusion, West Ham won’t simply lie down and take a beating.

It seems as if this fixture could be David Moyes’ last in charge of the Hammers and he’ll want to leave with a statement performance.

Manchester United’s victory during the week means European football is out of the equation for the London club and their final position this season will be ninth.

Rest assured, there will be another club in London hoping the Hammers can do them a favour on Sunday evening.

Rise in corner count

Manchester City are unbeaten at the Etihad Stadium in the league this season, scoring 48 goals at an average of 2.67 goals per game.

Guardiola’s team are difficult to restrain in their backyard and their constant pressure on the opposition defence leads to a rise in their corner kick count.

City are averaging eight corners per game at home but against Tottenham during the week, they only had four flag kicks.

Their last home game against Wolves saw the champions bag exactly six corner kicks, a possible outcome on Sunday.

Manchester City vs West Ham Betting Tip 1: Manchester City corner range - 5-6 corners @ 2.85 with Betfred

An unlikely source

The latter half of the season has been better for Josko Gvardiol who’s started to see more action from the start, especially after recovering from his ankle injury.

The Croation’s defensive abilities are unquestionable but he’s been more influential in the attacking third recently.

All four league goals for Gvardiol have arrived from the middle of April and after scoring twice against Fulham last weekend, he’s a candidate to find the net against West Ham.

Manchester City vs West Ham Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Josko Gvardiol @ 4.20 with Betfred

A repeat of the London Stadium fixture

City are expected to put their visitors to the sword. They’ve scored a minimum of three goals on eight occasions at the Etihad.

Their previous eight league games have seen the champions score at least two goals at home or on the road.

One of the most popular scorelines this season has been 3-1, occurring five times this season.

The reverse fixture saw Guardiola’s side walk away with a 3-1 victory, a possible outcome on Sunday.

Manchester City vs West Ham Betting Tip 3: Correct score - 3-1 to Manchester City @ 8.80 with Betfred