Magesi vs TS Galaxy predictions: Galaxy to finally get over the line

Our betting expert expects TS Galaxy to defeat the home side and both teams to score in this exciting match.

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Best bets for Magesi vs TS Galaxy

Double chance - Draw and TS Galaxy at odds of 1.43 on Betway

BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.31 on Betway

Overs/ unders - over 2.5 goals at odss of 2.90 on Betway

We expect TS Galaxy to beat Magesi 2-1.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

After a hectic first season in the Premier Soccer League, Magesi are near the relegation zone again. The Limpopo side defied the odds and won the Carling Knockout Cup in their debut campaign, largely due to coach Clinton Larsen’s efforts.

Since his departure, Dikwena tša Meetse have been struggling constantly. They finished last season in 13th place, barely escaping relegation by four points. They are currently right in the middle of the relegation battle in 15th place.

John Maduka’s side have only collected six points from nine league matches so far. They need to win a few games in a row urgently. At least they have a decent record against TS Galaxy, who they host at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday evening.

When former coach Sead Ramovic resigned from his role at TS Galaxy, fans assumed that the club would fall apart. Instead, his assistant, Adnan Beganovic, has been doing a wonderful job since taking on the role permanently.

He led them to a fifth-place finish last season, and they are currently seventh this season. The Rockets are only two points behind third-placed Orlando Pirates. If the visitors win on Saturday, they will validate their pursuit of continental football.

Probable lineups for Magesi vs TS Galaxy

Magesi expected lineup: Chipezeze, Mashigo, Zungu, Matima, L.Mokone, Abrahams, J.Mokone, Makhubu, Mtshali, Mosadi, Seseane

TS Galaxy expected lineup: Tape, Zulu, Mahlangu, Motaung, Letsoenyo, Mbunjana, Keita, Maduna, Dithejane, Mahlambi, Zindoga

Galaxy’s chance to win another match

Magesi’s poor form this season has primarily come on the road, as they’ve lost four of their five away games. However, the only three meetings between the clubs delivered two wins for the hosts and one draw, which offers some hope.

Still, they’re second from bottom for a reason. The hosts have not won enough games, as they’ve registered only one victory in nine PSL matches (three draws, five losses). Maduka’s side appear vulnerable, which is something the visitors hope to take advantage of.

The Galaxy won half of their Betway Premiership matches so far (one draw, three losses). Their away form, in particular, is admirable. With nine points, only Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune United have collected more points in away matches than the Rockets, who have seven, this season.

There has never been a better time for the visitors to finally win another match. However, because the PSL is so unpredictable, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the hosts play exceptionally well and limit Galaxy to just a point.

Magesi vs TS Galaxy Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Draw and TS Galaxy at odds of 1.43 on Betway

Low-scoring trend to end

South African football fans have become accustomed to low-scoring affairs, but this fixture may see a different outcome. Magesi have scored and conceded four goals in as many home games this season.

Half of their home matches in the league saw both teams score. It’s worth noting that the hosts have one of the worst defences in the division. Maduka’s side conceded 13 goals, and with 14 conceded goals, only Orbit College and Chippa United have let in more.

Meanwhile, the visitors boast the second-most prolific squad in the PSL. The Rockets scored 13 goals, which is just four fewer than the most efficient side, Mamelodi Sundowns. However, the visitors have played two fewer fixtures.

Beganovic’s men have an average of 1.60 goals scored per away game and 1.20 goals conceded. Also, 60% of their away league games produced goals at both ends, which is why the same could happen this weekend.

Magesi vs TS Galaxy Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.31 on Betway

High-scoring game expected

Based on both teams' ability to score in this match, the total number of goals could be very high. Magesi’s most recent two fixtures in all competitions saw more than three goals, making it three games from their previous five.

Two of Galaxy’s last four PSL matches produced more than two goals inside regulation time. Additionally, their last head-to-head saw both sides score, pushing the total above two.

With one of the league’s best attacks facing one of the division’s worst defences, this fixture could see plenty of goals.