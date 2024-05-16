Liverpool vs Wolves Predictions and Betting Tips: Reds to give Klopp the perfect send-off

We share predictions and betting tips for Liverpool’s clash with Wolves on the final day of the Premier League season.

Jurgen Klopp’s swansong is finally here. Unfortunately, it wasn’t the dream finish he wanted but the German can depart with his head held high.

Liverpool vs Wolves Betting Tips

He leaves Liverpool after ending their 30-year wait for a league title and having secured the Carabao Cup this season, among other major achievements.

The Reds have also booked their place in next season’s Champions League so all that’s left for them to do is say goodbye in the best way possible.

Wolves travel to Anfield on Sunday in what should surely be one of the most intimidating atmospheres they’d have faced all season.

After a brilliant first half of the season, it’s a shame how Gary O’Neil’s campaign has unfolded.

The midlands outfit lie 13th with a chance to climb the table should a few other fixtures go their way.

A resounding send-off

Liverpool have only won one of their last four league games. Their title challenge sadly fell by the wayside after a home defeat to Crystal Palace and a loss to Everton.

However, the Reds will be up for giving their fans and manager the ideal send-off. They’ve won the previous two head-to-heads against Wolves, a likely outcome here.

The visitors are in a horrible run of form, winning just once in their last nine Premier League games (D2, L6).

Having said that, they should get through the host’s backline as they’re on a run of scoring in three consecutive away dates.

Meanwhile, Anfield has witnessed the opposition scoring at least once in their last 10 games with both teams finding the net in 67% of the home side’s league fixtures.

Liverpool vs Wolves Betting Tip 1: Matchbet & both teams to score - Liverpool & Yes @ 2.03 with Betway

Making early inroads

One of the weaknesses in Klopp’s team this term has been his rearguard. Only Virgil Van Dijk has been the mainstay at the back, leading to several defensive mishaps.

Liverpool tend to concede in the first half at Anfield, shipping 10 goals (59%) in the opening stanza. Five of those goals came within the first 15 minutes of the kickoff.

Matheus Cunha has proven to be the danger man for O’Neil’s side, scoring 12 goals in this league campaign.

The Brazilian scored against Crystal Palace the last time out and he should get some joy in the early stages at Anfield.

Liverpool vs Wolves Betting Tip 2: First half Liverpool clean sheet - No @ 2.90 with Betway

History to repeat itself

With The Kop and home fans firmly behind them, Liverpool should get in front of Wolves on Sunday.

The Reds have put several opponents to the sword on home soil, registering 14 wins from 18 games. Half of those wins arrived by a two-goal margin (7), more than any other.

The visitors registered 17 losses this term, five of those have been by two goals. The previous two meetings between these clubs ended with Liverpool winning by two strikes.