Liverpool vs Arsenal predictions: Gunners backed for statement win

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We’re backing Arsenal to cause problems for a vulnerable Liverpool side, and get an early advantage in the 2025/26 title race.

Best bets for Liverpool vs Arsenal

Arsenal to win at odds of 3.25 on Betway

Both teams to score at odds of 1.65 on Betway

Eberechi Eze to score or assist at odds of 2.80 onBetway

We expect a 2-1 away win for Arsenal over Liverpool on Merseyside.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Both Liverpool and Arsenal have two wins from two games in the Premier League this season. However, they have achieved them in very different ways. The Reds have scored more than any other team, but have one of the worst defensive records in the league. Meanwhile, the Gunners have the highest goal difference, with over six, and are yet to concede.

The Reds beat Bournemouth 4-2 and Newcastle United 3-2. They looked defensively weak at times in both games, but they have an attack that many envy. The Gunners, meanwhile, have had a great time so far, as they’ve beat Manchester United 1-0 and scored five against Leeds United. Viktor Gyokeres' brace in the last game will have given him a great confidence boost

Probable lineups for Liverpool vs Arsenal

Liverpool expected lineup: Alisson, Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo, Ekitike

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Rice, Zubimendi, Merino, Madueke, Gyokeres, Eze

A rare underdog status

Arsenal will not play many Premier League games where they’re not the favourites to win this season. However, that’s exactly the case as they head to Anfield. Mikel Arteta’s side have started the season well, but beating the reigning champions at Anfield is a monumental challenge.

Both of their meetings last season resulted in 2-2 draws, and another close game is expected now. However, Arsenal will feel confident in their chances. Although losing Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard to injury is a problem, they have a strong squad this season. They may also target the Reds’ right side, with young Conor Bradley likely to play with Jeremie Frimpong still injured.

Gyokeres will be eager to score again, and Eberechi Eze could have a huge debut. Meanwhile, Arne Slot will be concerned about his side’s defensive frailties. The visitors could definitely win against the odds in this one.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Bet 1: Arsenal to win at odds of 3.25 onBetway

Action at both ends of the pitch

Arteta coached his side very well last season. Therefore, it was no surprise to see them end the campaign with the strongest defence. They only conceded 34 in the league, but four of them were scored by Slot’s men. Having added even more firepower over the summer, Liverpool will be confident of scoring against them again this weekend - especially at home.

However, the Gunners, encouraged by the arrival of players such as Gyokeres and Eze, will also be confident. It’s not just their recent form that suggests there will be goals here, but recent head-to-heads as well. Six of their last seven meetings across all competitions saw both teams find the net, and five ended with four goals scored.

Liverpool and BTTS could be something that goes hand in hand this season, and this game should be no different.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 1.65 onBetway

A dream debut

Eze could be a game-changing player for Arsenal. For a long time, they have lacked a real replacement for Saka when he’s not available, and have struggled in his absence. That may no longer be the case.

Arteta preferred not to put the former Crystal Palace man into the starting XI for such an important game. However, with Saka sidelined due to injury, it's a chance for their newest arrival to make an immediate impact. And it is very possible that he will.

The 27-year-old got 25 goals and assists for Palace last season, including one in the FA Cup final. He will be keen to start his 2025/26 strongly in new colours.