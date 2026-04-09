Levante vs Barcelona predictions: Raphinha to score again

Our betting expert expects Baca to walk away with a dominant victory this weekend, continuing the trend of their recent visits to Levante.

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Best bets for Levante vs Barcelona

Overs/ unders - over 3.5 goals 1.86 on Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Raphinha 2.05 on Betway

1x2 & BTTS - Barcelona and Yes 2.21 on Betway

We expect a 3-1 win for Barcelona.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Levante spent three seasons in the Segunda Division, but started playing an impressive style of football under the guidance of Julián Calero last season. They won the Spanish second division and have returned to the top flight.

With some new signings, the newly promoted team will do everything possible to avoid being relegated again. They had a decent pre-season, as they’ve lost just once across six outings, winning three and drawing two. However, La Liga is a much tougher competition.

The Granotas' first game back in the top division was dramatic. They played well for most of the match, but lost 1-0 to Alavés after conceding in stoppage time. They return to Estadi Ciutat de València, which should provide some comfort.

Barcelona, as the current champions, will want to avoid the back-and-forth La Liga title race they’ve had with Real Madrid since 2022. That would mean Los Blancos are destined to win it this term. However, Barca look good under Hansi Flick and have made some crucial additions to the squad.

From the end of last season, the Blaugrana have won six consecutive games, including friendlies. They started their title defense with a solid 3-0 victory away to Mallorca.

Probable lineups for Levante vs Barcelona

Levante expected lineup: Cunat; Dela, Elgezabal, Cabello; Toljan, Pablo Martinez, Oriol Rey, Sanchez; Garcia, Romero, Brugui

Barcelona expected lineup: Garcia; Garcia, Araujo, Cubarsi, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Lopez, Raphinha; Ferran Torres

Recent goals trend to continue

Goals were a major part of Barca’s triumphant campaign last term. They scored a staggering 102 goals in La Liga, having averaged 2.68 goals per game. On the road, they netted 50 across 19 outings, a trend that they’ve continued this season as they’ve scored three last weekend.

Levante scored 69 in 48 games last term, an average of 1.43 per game, which was the second highest in the Segunda Division. They also conceded exactly one goal per game, which wasn’t far off the visitors’ record of 39 goals conceded in 38 games last season.

The history of this fixture shows that Barca have dominated the hosts. The Catalans scored three goals in each of their last three meetings. Three of the last five head-to-heads featured more than three goals scored, which is a strong possibility this weekend.

Levante vs Barcelona Betting Tip 1: Overs/ unders - over 3.5 goals 1.86 on Betway

The most likely scorer

Robert Lewandowski was Barca’s top goalscorer last season, but the Polish forward hasn’t yet regained his form and is expected to miss the game. Hansi Flick’s second-highest scorer was Raphinha, who netted 18 goals in La Liga to finish sixth in the scoring charts.

Overall, he had a brilliant season, having scored 37 goals in 57 appearances across all competitions. That’s an average of a goal every 1.54 matches. However, he’s already made a positive start to this campaign, as he scored in their opener against Mallorca last week.

It took him just seven minutes to find the back of the net. All three of Barca’s starting frontline scored last weekend, but Raphinha is the player who offers the most value.

Levante vs Barcelona Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Raphinha 2.05 on Betway

Levante to score a consolation goal

Barcelona’s last away defeat in regulation time was in the Champions League, when they lost 3-1 to Dortmund. Meanwhile, their last away defeat in La Liga came back in November 2024 against Real Sociedad. Therefore, the chances of the newly promoted team winning are slim.

Furthermore, the Blaugrana dominate the head-to-head record, winning seven of the last 10, losing two, and drawing one. Their last visit to Levante was in 2022, which ended in victory for Barca. While the outlook is grim for the hosts, they can at least celebrate a goal on Saturday.



Taking only their league form into account, the hosts have scored at least once in each of their last six outings. With the visitors’ history of conceding one per game away from home, there is hope for Calero’s side to score a goal in front of their home fans.