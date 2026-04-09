Lesotho vs Nigeria predictions: Qualification door open for visitors

+

Our betting expert expects Nigeria to remain in contention for a World Cup qualifying spot with a tough victory against Lesotho.

Best bets for Lesotho vs Nigeria - combo bet included

BTTS - no at odds of 1.31 on Betway

1x2 & overs/ unders - Nigeria and under 2.5 goals at odds of 3.25 on Betway

Halftime/ fulltime - Draw/ Nigeria at odds of 3.85 on Betway

Best bets for Lesotho Nigeria - alternative if combo bet not available

BTTS - no at odds of 1.31 on Betway

1x2 - Nigeria at odds of 1.08 on Betway

Halftime/ fulltime - Draw/ Nigeria at odds of 3.85 on Betway

Nigeria should beat Lesotho 2-0.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Although they were almost eliminated from World Cup qualification contention, Lesotho can take pride in their performances in Group C. They are ranked 153rd in the world rankings, but they will finish above Zimbabwe, who are ranked 125th.

The Crocodiles are 108 places below Nigeria in the rankings. However, Lesotho secured a point away from home when these sides met on Matchday 1 of the qualifying campaign. This is another achievement to be proud of.

It’s worth noting that the hosts still have a chance to qualify for the World Cup, but need plenty of results to go in their favour. Therefore, their campaign is realistically over. However, they can hurt Nigeria’s chances and do their South African neighbours a favour by getting a positive result on Friday.

Nigeria's hopes of qualifying for the World Cup were destroyed before governing bodies penalized South Africa by deducting three points and adding three goals to their concession column. Therefore, the Super Eagles have faith that they can still play in North America next year.

They are three points behind South Africa and leaders, Benin. With a date in store for Nigeria against Benin on the final matchday, the West African nation can make a serious challenge for qualification.

With that in mind, Eric Chelle’s men must hope that South Africa can drop points in their final two games. Either way, it’s poised to be an interesting finish to Group C.

Probable lineups for Lesotho vs Nigeria

Lesotho expected lineup: Moerane, Malane, Mkwanazi, Makhele, Matlabe, Bereng, Matsau, Toloane, Makateng, Ntso, Motebang

Nigeria expected lineup: Nwabali, Osayi-Samuel, Onyemaechi, Troost-Ekong, Bassey, Ndidi, Onyeka, Simon, Iwobi, Lookman, Osimhen

Goal drought to continue

Surprisingly, Nigeria haven’t been prolific in attack. Even with key players Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Alex Iwobi, they have only scored nine goals in eight games. However, they’ve only conceded seven in that run of matches.

Lesotho were awarded three goals in that ruling against South Africa, bringing their total goals to seven. Realistically, the Crocodiles scored just four goals in eight matches. What’s concerning for Leslie Notsi is the fact that his men have lost their last four matches without scoring a single goal.

Chelle’s charges should be eager to experience that, especially since they kept two clean sheets across their previous three matches. Additionally, only one of Lesotho’s last 10 fixtures saw both teams score.

Lesotho vs Nigeria Betting Tip 1: BTTS - no at odds of 1.31 on Betway

Super Eagles aim for first home victory

Nigeria are overwhelming favourites to secure three points in this fixture. Two wins and a draw in their last three matches is encouraging for the West Africans, offering hope of qualification. Despite their draw with Lesotho in the reverse fixture, the Super Eagles seem to be ready to correct their mistakes and perform much better.

The hosts are on a poor run, having suffered four consecutive defeats. Surprisingly, they haven’t won a home game yet, although those are played in South Africa. However, Notsi’s side have the best away record in the group. They may hurt the Nigerians as they are technically playing away.

It’s also worth noting that five of the hosts’ eight qualifiers featured fewer than three goals. Meanwhile, seven of Nigeria’s matches in this competition saw fewer than three goals, making another result with the same outcome seem likely.

Combo bet: Lesotho vs Nigeria Betting Tip 2: 1x2 & overs/ unders - Nigeria and under 2.5 goals at odds of 3.25 on Betway

Alternative bet: Lesotho vs Nigeria Betting Tip 2: 1x2 - Nigeria at odds of 1.08 on Betway

Second-half fireworks

Nigeria have tended to start their matches slowly recently. Half of their eight qualifiers ended in a draw at halftime. However, they ultimately won one of those four halftime stalemates (25%), while the rest ended in a draw.

The hosts share the same record as half of their qualifiers have been tied at halftime. The Crocodiles have never led a match at home at the break. This trend is likely to continue in this match, with the visitors expected to fight for the points in the second half.