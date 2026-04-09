Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune predictions: Records to break on Tuesday

Our expert expects a close encounter between the top two teams in the division, but home advantage may secure maximum points for Kaizer Chiefs.

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Best bets for Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune

BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.45 on Betway

Winning margin - Kaizer Chiefs to win by one goal at odds of 3.60 on Betway

Half-time/full-time - Draw/Kaizer Chiefs at odds of 5.20 on Betway

Kaizer Chiefs should win 2-1 against Sekhukhune.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Only three teams remain unbeaten in the Betway Premiership after five games. If you asked Kaizer Chiefs fans before the start of the season whether they expected their team to be one of them, the answer would have been a resounding no.

However, Nasreddine Nabi has clearly had a positive effect on the Naturena outfit. He guided them to their first trophy in 10 years and now has them competing with the country’s best for the top spot in the PSL.

Chiefs enter this crucial top-of-the-table clash with Sekhukhune in high spirits, after making the best start to a league season for the best part of a decade. Still, they need to stay focused, especially since the visitors are proving just as formidable.

Under the mentorship of Eric Tinkler, Babina Noko have also notched up a five-game unbeaten run in the PSL, but that could come crashing to a halt on Tuesday night. The only away match they’ve lost recently was in the MTN 8, but that won’t faze the visitors.

Facing Chiefs is probably the biggest challenge for Sekhukhune so far. If they can leave the FNB Stadium with at least a point, the rest of the division must start taking their title credentials seriously.

Probable lineups for Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune

Kaizer Chiefs expected lineup: Petersen; Monyane, Kwinika, Inacio Miguel, Mako; Mthethwa; Lilepo, Shabalala, Ndlovu, Mmodi; Du Preez

Sekhukhune expected lineup: Sapunga; Matsimbi, Ndlovu, Thokolo, Letlapa; Mkhize, Monare; Rammala, Mncube, Makgalwa; Grobler

Goal threats on both sides

Part of the reason both these teams find themselves at the top of the standings is their efficiency in attack and resilience at the back. The hosts scored five goals in as many games, averaging a goal per game in the league, but they have yet to concede.

That clean sheet record is bound to be broken by the visitors. That’s because they’re the second-highest scorers in the division with eight goals from five matches, trailing TS Galaxy, who have nine.

Away from home, Babina Noko smashed four goals in two games. This indicates that they’re more than capable of piercing the home defence here, especially with a rejuvenated Bradley Grobler leading the line. It’s also worth noting that three of the last four head-to-heads produced goals at both ends.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.45 on Betway

Fine margins to win the day

This fixture has always been a close one in the past. Two of their last three meetings ended in draws, which shows how tight it can be when these clubs meet. More often than not, if there is a winner on the day, it is usually by a single-goal margin.

Each of the last five head-to-heads where there was a winner saw the victors edge out their opponents by one goal. Three of the Amakhosi’s last Betway Premiership wins arrived by a solitary goal margin.

We expect that trend to continue here, with Chiefs just edging out the visitors to take maximum points and the top spot.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune Betting Tip 2: Winning margin - Kaizer Chiefs to win by one goal at odds of 3.60 on Betway

Second-half surge powers Amakhosi

The Glamour Boys have been on a roll lately. They remain unbeaten in seven PSL matches, including five league games this season. The Amakhosi have not been on the losing end at half-time in any of their previous 15 Betway Premiership outings.

Nabi’s troops have now gone six games in a row where they’ve been level at the break. They were level at half-time in four of their five league matches this term, but they converted three of those into victories.

Their strength in the second half is clear: 80% of their goals came after the restart. At the FNB Stadium, the hosts scored 100% of their goals in the second half, highlighting the Nedbank Cup champions’ tendency to settle games after the break.