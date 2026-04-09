Kaizer Chiefs vs Richards Bay predictions: Amakhosi provide more value

Our betting expert expects Kaizer Chiefs to continue their strong start to the campaign, and remain top of the standings with another three points.

s +

Best bets for Kaizer Chiefs vs Richards Bay

Kaizer Chiefs clean sheet - yes 1.66 on Betway

1x2 & overs/unders - Kaizer Chiefs and under 2.5 goals 2.75 on Betway

Winning margin - Kaizer Chiefs to win by one goal 3.35 on Betway

We expect a 1-0 win for Kaizer Chiefs.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Two weeks have passed since the start of the new Premier Soccer League season, and Kaizer Chiefs appear to have bounced back in form. Although they missed out on a top-eight spot last term, securing the Nedbank Cup has positively affected the club.

Nasreddine Nabi’s side are unbeaten in their league campaign and enjoy being at the top of the Betway Premiership. This is a feat they found difficult to accomplish in recent seasons, and they may extend that run into the third gameweek.

They welcome a struggling Richards Bay side to the FNB Stadium for midweek action. The Kaizer Chiefs may be eager to get revenge as the The Natal Rich Boys beat them to eight spot by just one point last season.

However, this term has already started poorly for the visitors. After their two opening league games, the Natal Rich Boyz are in the relegation playoff spot, having failed to win a single point.

Co-coaches Ronnie Gabriel and Papi Zothwane will be hoping to bounce back sooner rather than later. They’ve had good results against the Glamour Boys recently, particularly in the reverse fixture last term. This will give them confidence to secure their first points of the campaign.

Probable lineups for Kaizer Chiefs vs Richards Bay

Kaizer Chiefs expected lineup: Petersen; Monyane, Inacio Miguel, McCarthy, Cross; Mthethwa, Cele; Duba, Shabalala, Lilepo; Sirino

Richards Bay expected lineup: Magoola; Zulu, Mcineka, Mabua, Mtungwa; Mthembu, Mthethwa; Thikazi, Zikhali, Gumede; Mahala

Improved defence is key

Defensive issues were a major issue for Kaizer Chiefs last season. They conceded 32 goals in 28 games, which is an average of 1.1 goals per game. Their defence seems to have improved this season, as they’ve now kept two clean sheets in a row.

Overall, the Amakhosi have kept their opponents at bay in four of their last five outings across all competitions. Meanwhile, Richards Bay failed to score in each of their two away games this season, which brought their total to three blanks in their last five.

Two of their previous three visits to the Chiefs ended in blanks for the away team. Considering the effort that Nabi has put into improving his backline, another clean sheet is highly likely on Tuesday night.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Richards Bay Betting Tip 1: Kaizer Chiefs clean sheet - yes 1.66 on Betway

Capitalising on the opponent’s poor form

The previous five head-to-heads saw both teams win twice. However, Richards Bay won at home both times. Tuesday night’s match will see them far away from home base, which the Chiefs could take advantage of.

The Sowetan giants have won three consecutive PSL games against the KZN side, so they should be confident of securing maximum points here. Additionally, the hosts are certain favourites as they’ve lost just once across their previous five games.

However, this match is unlikely to see many goals, as usual. Both of the Chiefs’ victories in the league were by a margin of less than three goals. Four of the previous five head-to-heads also had fewer than three goals, indicating that Nabi’s charges may just edge this encounter.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Richards Bay Betting Tip 2: 1x2 & overs/unders - Kaizer Chiefs and under 2.5 goals 2.75 on Betway

A pragmatic approach

Low-scoring affairs usually feature a small winning margin. Therefore, the home side are unlikely to win by a large margin, especially considering they lost the reverse fixture last season.

However, Chiefs have already won their previous league match by a single goal. Meanwhile, they’ve won all three of their recent matches against Richards Bay at the FNB Stadium by one goal.

The Natal Rich Boyz have lost their last two matches by one goal, which indicates that the hosts are likely to score once and secure their defence.