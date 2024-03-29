Jackpot City Casino Review - Our Guide for South Africa l 2024

Read Our Review of Jackpot City - Introduction
Our research reveals Jackpot City online casino has games like slots, poker, and betgames. Bettors will discover the promotions, payment options, game types, and more in this guide. The table below contains the pros and cons of the site:
Jackpot City Pros ✅
Jackpot City Cons ❌
Diverse casino games
No mobile application
Swift transactions
Lack of data-free option
Reliable customer support
Limited promo
Getting Started With Jackpot City Registration: Is It Easy to Register?
Not only does Jackpot City casino offer a seamless betting experience. Jackpot City registration takes less than five minutes, and users can deposit and play. Follow these steps to register on the site:
- First, click the “Register” button.
- Next, enter the phone number and password on the form.
- After that, fill in the first name, surname, and email.
- Input ID, date of birth, and source of income.
- Then, tick the box to accept the terms and conditions.
- Lastly, tap the Register button.
🥇What Are the Various Bonuses and Promotions Offered by Jackpot City?
Jackpot City online casino users receive the R4000 Launch Offer upon registration. The first deposit bonuses are 100% up to R3,000. 50% up to R1,000 is available for the second deposit. Users must wager the bonus 30x before withdrawal. No Jackpot City promotions exist outside these.
🎰 Jackpot City Casino Overview
The Jackpot City's game library is extensive with Spin, Aviator, live, crash, betgames, and quick games tabs. Slot machines, table games, and live dealer games are among its hundreds of games.
Progressive jackpots, modern, and classic Jackpot City slots await online gamblers. Gonzo's Quest, Mystic Fortune, Comet Crash, Power Blackjack, Dream Catcher are a few titles on Jackpot City. Our research confirms that the casino accepts safe payment options, reliable support and bonuses. Ultimately, bettors will enjoy interesting moments playing games on the site.
Jackpot City Most Popular Casino Games
Jackpot City Casino section houses some of the most popular games in the online casino industry. Of all the game titles, below are our top 3 games:
Gonzo's Quest
The famous software developer Netent developed Gonzo's Quest. It has 20 paylines, 5 reels, and 3 rows. The slot's bonus games include wild substitutions, avalanche, and free fall prizes.
Starting on the left reel, the twenty paylines' winning symbols must appear in order. On a successful payline, gamers will receive three coins for every three symbols that appear on the lowest icon, which features a beaked snout. Five symbols on a winning payline pay 2,500.
Aviator
Aviator separates itself from online casino games by leveraging unique gameplay and social features. It is a real-time, interactive experience that blends skill, strategy, and social engagement. Aviator is one of the most popular games available at South African casinos, and Jackpot City offers it. Customers only need to log in and deposit to play the Aviator Game on the site.
Dead or Alive 2
Dead or Alive 2 from NetEnt matches its predecessor experience. The game has 9 paylines and 5x3 reels, with high volatility and 96.82% RTP. The provider wanted to improve the original while keeping its core. The game lives up to its reputation and is one of Jackpot City's most popular.
Jackpot City Most Popular Live Casino Games
This online casino has a section devoted to live casino games, which covers different titles and variations. We have done the research for the live games, and the following are some of our favourites:
Golden Wealth Baccarat
Evolution's Golden Wealth Baccarat is a magical live dealer version of the classic card game. Each round of the game has five golden cards, which often result in numbers that are multiplied. Golden Wealth Baccarat is a thrilling multiplier Baccarat that features an atmosphere similar to a VIP-style establishment and a magic pot.
Additionally, each Golden Round includes five Golden Cards drawn randomly from a virtual deck of 52 cards. Each golden card attracts a multiplier that is produced at random and can be 2x, 3x, 5x, or 8x.
When a player wins a hand and possesses one or more Golden Cards that match, their earnings are doubled by the appropriate amount. Following the conclusion of the betting period, the Golden round will begin. The payout multipliers for every Golden Card are also randomly generated throughout each Golden Round.
Power Blackjack
Evolution Gaming offers Power Blackjack live dealer game. There's no limit on how many players can sit at a Power Blackjack table. Jackpot City Blackjack is unique since players can double, triple, or quadruple their bet, although no winnings are guaranteed. They can do this on the two cards first dealt to them, even after they have been divided.
The game is played with eight decks, with the nines and tens taken out of each deck, but the picture cards remain where they were originally played. Consequently, there will be 64 fewer cards in the shoe, and blackjack players can experiment with new techniques.
Any Pair, 21+3, Hot 3, and Bust It are the four side bets in Power Blackjack. However, no regulation mandates the use of Six Card Charlie.
Dream Catcher
Dream Catcher is an unequal game of luck played on a colossal money wheel. A twofold and a sevenfold payout multiplier have been introduced into the money wheel. If the wheel pauses on a multiplier section on consecutive spins, there is a possibility that the wins will be multiplied the number of times.
A pin separates 54 identical wheel segments. Each of the 52 segments is coloured and labelled 1, 2, 5, 10, 20, or 40. Two more segments are the 2x silver and 7x gold. Gamblers can bet on the number they believe the wheel will stop. If they place a wager on the correct number, they get a corresponding payout.
Jackpot City App - How Good is the Mobile Experience?
Jackpot City online casino has a mobile-optimized version as the site is built to adjust to accommodate the various screen sizes and mobile devices. Android, iOS, and Windows are operating systems compatible with the casino.
We tested the Jackpot City mobile version and found the user interface straightforward and user-friendly, facilitating smooth navigation. The mobile version is accessible to bettors directly through the browser of any device. This allows them to experience the same degree of quality and functionality of graphics as the desktop version.
Furthermore, the mobile site ensures players access bonuses and promotions. They can easily make transactions and get information from customer support.
➡️ Which Devices Support the Jackpot City App and How User-Friendly Is It?
From our research, we found that there is no Jackpot City app for mobile bettors. Hence, players cannot get the APK or the app on Google Play Store. However, the Jackpot City mobile version is a complete version of the site's services. Since our investigations allow you to make an informed decision, play on the site for the full betting experience.
➡️ Data Free Features & Details
The data-free feature at casinos allows users to play games without having an active data bundle. Only a few South African sites offer this feature; according to our expert findings, it is unavailable at Jackpot City Casino. Hence, players must have an internet connection to use the casino betting platform.
How to Play Casino With Jackpot City
After completing our registration on the site, we tested the process of playing games and found it simple. The site has made it easy for new players to start playing games on the site. On that note, follow the steps to play games on the site:
- First, login to the betting account.
- Second, make a deposit.
- Next, head to the casino section.
- Select the preferred casino game.
- Enter the stake and start playing.
What Are Jackpot City Casino Promotions?
Jackpot City exclusively gives first and second deposit offers, according to our analysis. Aside from these, there is no Jackpot City casino no deposit bonus or other bonuses. However, upcoming bonuses on the site will kick off when the site deems them ready.
Jackpot City Casino Promotions
Jackpot City Casino Promotions Description
For which casino games?
1st deposit bonus
100% up to R3,000
Slots, Table games, Crash Games, Game Shows, Betgames
2nd deposit bonus
50% up to R1,000
Slots, Table games, Crash Games, Game Shows, Betgames
Our Favourite Jackpot City Casino Offer
Our favourite Jackpot City promotion is the first deposit bonus. First deposits are doubled up to R3,000 with this offer. New customers get extra money to play their favourite casino games. They can use this bonus on different game categories, including Jackpot City online pokies, slots, betgames, and more.
Use the Jackpot City Welcome Offer to play Casino
Jackpot City offers a very special welcome offer, the Jackpot City R4000 launch offer. Only customers with verified accounts and deposited at least R1 within the first 7 days after registering can participate. At any time, only one bonus will be active. Those bonuses are stacked in their account if one is eligible for more than one bonus. Then, they will become active once the playthrough requirements for the preceding bonus are met.
After receiving this bonus, bettors have 30 days to meet wagering conditions or the site forfeits it. If a player's bonus balance drops below R1 before meeting the criteria, playthrough criteria is deemed to be met. The following are the playthrough contributions for the different game categories:
- Slots - 100%
- Poker - 50%
- Blackjack/Betgames - 10%
- Crash Games/Scratch Cards/Quick Games/Numbers - 5%
- Roulette/Game Shows/SicoBo/Baccarat -2%
Security & Fair Play - Jackpot City Overall Reputation
Jackpot City Casino prioritises security and customer service to keep players safe. Their modern technology ensures financial security and secured data. Find more information below:
Safe & Secure Software
Jackpot City is known for player safety and strong security. They protect gamers' data with the latest 128 SSL encryption. Therefore, desktop and mobile sites are safe for online gaming.
Secured Payment System
Working with reliable payment providers assures secure deposit and withdrawal transactions. Bettors can use any payment method confidently without fear of losing their money or financial details.
License and Regulation
The casino is legal and can operate without restrictions in South Africa. The Mpumalanga Economic Regulator issued its license to run its business. Jackpot City's licence shows it is audited and follows strong player protection and scam prevention standards.
Jackpot City Casino Deposit And Withdrawal Methods
Jackpot City offers secure, reliable payment alternatives. Credit/debit cards, direct bank transfers, and EFT are accepted. It offers cost-free transactions which can take 72 hours. The tables below contains more information regarding payments:
Deposit Method
Process Time
Min. Deposit
Max. Deposit
Vouchers
Instant
R5
R1,000,000
Credit/Debit cards
Up to 72 hours
R50
R1,000,000
EFT
Instant
R50
R1,000,000
Bank transfer
Up to 72 hours
R10
No limit
Apple Pay
Instant
R10
R50,000
Withdrawal Method
Process Time
Min. Withdrawal
Max.Withdrawal
EFT
24 - 48 hours
R50
R1,000,000
ABSA CashSend
24 - 48 hours
R300
R3000 per 24 hours
Standard Bank
24 - 48 hours
R200
R5000 per 24 hours
Software Providers
The game suppliers give Jackpot City Casino users a more engaging online gaming experience. These providers are innovative and industry-recognized. Below are some providers responsible for the games at the casino:
- Evolution: Evolution leads global live casino services. They offer realistic blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. Professional dealers and configurable settings enhance the gaming experience.
- Ezugi: Another popular live casino game provider, Ezugi has a wide range of fascinating games. Their innovations feature multi-table play and more. Ezugi provides games worldwide to diverse markets and preferences.
🆚 How Does Jackpot City Compare to Other Operators in the Market?
In South Africa, other casinos serve the growing casino gambling population. These casinos include Betway, BoyleSports, and Betfred. The table contains the pros and cons we found during our research:
Bookmakers
Pros
Cons
|Jackpot City
|Betway
|Betfred
|BoyleSports
☎️ What Are the Customer Service Details of Jackpot City?
Jackpot City excels in terms of customer support. We tested the live chat option and found it to be one of the best. A live agent joined the chat just 2 seconds after our expert sent in their question. The agent was extremely helpful and patient, providing detailed responses to all enquiries.
Aside from live chat, support is likewise available via email and phone. Users can also reach out on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube. We rate the support services highly as they are reliable and available 24/7.
Jackpot City Review Main FAQs
Is there a Jackpot City no deposit casino bonus?
No. There is no Jackpot City casino no deposit bonus.
Is Jackpot City casino legit and safe?
Yes, the casino is safe and legitimate and has a license from the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator.
Can I use the Jackpot City app to access casino games?
Users cannot do so as there is no Jackpot City App.
Can you get free spins with Jackpot City to play at the casino?
Customers cannot get free spins with Jackpot City to play at the Casino.
Is there any Jackpot City land based casino in South Africa?
No. The casino only offers online services in South Africa.