Girona vs Villarreal Predictions and Betting Tips: Girona to continue flying high

We share predictions and betting tips for the La Liga fixture between Girona and Villarreal, including 4.20 odds on the winning margin.

This season’s surprise package in La Liga has to be Girona. It’s only their fourth campaign in the Spanish top flight and they’re shoulder to shoulder with Barcelona for second place.

Girona vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Gironistes are making history this term as they’ve already qualified for their maiden Champions League campaign after their 4-2 win over Barcelona two weeks ago.

Michel’s men’s points tally at this stage of the season is at least 27 more than they achieved in their previous three campaigns.

However, it’s not yet done for the Catalan club as they can finish ahead of Barcelona, which would be a massive achievement.

After a slow start to the season, Villarreal have started churning out positive results since the turn of the year.

However, it could be a case of too little too late for the Yellow Submarine as they’re currently ninth and six points away from a Conference League qualification spot.

While they can mathematically qualify for the Europa League, they’d need other results to go their way.

Marcelino should be focused on getting the job done in their remaining three fixtures and see where the chips fall thereafter.

Turn up in attack

For all Girona’s attacking excellence, they can be leaky at the back, conceding an average of 1.12 goals at the Estadi Montilivi.

Their visitors have improved drastically upfront, scoring an average of two goals per game in their last eight league games.

Alexander Sorloth has been one of the main reasons for their upturn in form. He’s netted 19 goals this term, only one behind Golden Boot frontrunner Artem Dovbyk.

The Norwegian netted five times in his last four league appearances including the 97th-minute winner against Sevilla the last time out.

The visitors will depend on him to move the Yellow Submarine forward on Tuesday night.

Building a fortress at home

Despite the visitors enjoying five wins of the last six head-to-heads, this Girona team is vastly different from those in the past.

Los Blanquivermells won the reverse fixture and are on a four-game unbeaten run in the league.



At home Girona have only been undone by the champions Real Madrid, that defiance being primarily the reason why they’re second in the standings.

Having scored at least three times in seven of the last eight games in Girona, the hosts are likely to walk away with three points here.

However, Villarreal will get some joy in finding the back of the net as 60% of Girona’s league matches produced goals at both ends.

A close encounter

With both teams in decent form going into this fixture, it should be a close affair. Girona have won 10 of their 23 victories by a single goal.

One goal could very well be the difference on Tuesday night, considering the Yellow Submarine have lost seven of their 13 defeats by one goal.

Five of the last six meetings between these two ended with a victory by a solitary goal for either side.