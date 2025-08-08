Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns predictions: Value in weak attacks

Our betting expert suggests Sundowns could run riot on Saturday, especially after their recent Club World Cup exploits and MTN 8 action.

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Best bets for Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns

1x2 & BTTS - Mamelodi Sundowns & No 1.70 with Betway

Mamelodi Sundowns win to nil - Yes 1.74 with Betway

Mamelodi Sundowns overs/unders - Over 2.5 goals 2.60 with Betway

Mamelodi Sundowns should win 3-0.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

After impressing football fans around the globe at the Club World Cup, Mamelodi Sundowns can now turn their attention to defending their domestic crown. Masandawana are aiming to win the title for an unprecedented nine times in a row.

Their strong form in the USA at the CWC has surely boosted their confidence, as they demonstrated last weekend in the MTN 8 quarter-final. They easily dispatched Richards Bay 4-0 to set a semi-final date with Orlando Pirates.

However, for now, they must travel to Chippa United to officially open their Premier Soccer League campaign - something the hosts will slightly fear. Sinethemba Badela is the new man at the helm of Chippa United, and he has a massive job on his hands.

Chippa finished last season in 11th place, just four points off the relegation playoff spot. However, Thabo September and Mabhuti Khenyeza are long gone, so it appears to be a new dawn for the Chilli Boys.

Probable lineups for Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Chippa United expected lineup: Nwabali; Madingwane, Makhele, Ndlovu, Peters; Philander, Konqobe, Mosele, Malaoa; Matrose, Figuareido

Mamelodi Sundowns expected lineup: Williams, Basadien, Kekana, Cupido; Matthews, Mokoena, Allende Bravo, Modiba; Zwane; Rayners, Arthur Sales

A long afternoon ahead

Last season’s league featured just 28 games due to the Royal AM turmoil, but Sundowns only lost three in the entire campaign, all of which came on the road. While that could inspire the hosts here, Miguel Cardoso’s men have usually had the rub of the green.

The Brazilians have won the last seven consecutive head-to-heads against Chippa, so it doesn’t matter at which venue they meet - the champions always find a way. Apart from a solitary draw in 2021, Kabo Yellow would have a perfect 10-win streak in this fixture’s history.

Interestingly, the Tshwane outfit have kept clean sheets in three of their last four competitive outings, which indicates how difficult it is to breach their defences. Sundowns have kept Chippa at bay in eight of their previous 10 meetings (80%), suggesting it could be a long afternoon for the hosts.

Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 1: 1x2 & BTTS - Mamelodi Sundowns & No 1.70 with Betway

A Chilli drought

Winning to nil has become routine for Sundowns. The Chloorkop side put their opponents to the sword in 61% of all their league fixtures last term. Away from home, that number drops to 43%.

However, past encounters with the Chilli Boys indicate another win-to-nil game is on the cards. Masandawana have won their last four head-to-heads against Chippa without conceding.

The hosts’ recent form doesn’t inspire much confidence, as they didn’t score a single goal in six of their final seven Betway Premiership matches last season. Scoring has been a problem for the home side; they only scored 22 goals in 28 league games last term (0.78 goals per game).

Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tip 2: Mamelodi Sundowns win to nil - Yes 1.74 with Betway

Dangerous in spite of departures

The away side don’t have the same problem. Despite parting ways with Peter Shalulile and the future of Lucas Ribeiro Costa up in the air, Sundowns still managed to put four past Richards Bay last weekend.

Last season, they scored 65 goals at an average of 2.32 goals per game. They were the division’s top scorers by a long margin as Pirates only netted 43, a whopping 22 goals adrift.

The attacking football they generally play allows them to notch up goals for fun. Sundowns scored three goals in each of their two matches against Chippa last season. Following their goal run last weekend, it doesn’t seem they are going to slow down, which could spell trouble for the hosts.