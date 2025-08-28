Chelsea vs Fulham predictions: Goals to go both ways

Our betting expert expects Chelsea to display a better performance for the home fans than they did in their opening day fixture, but it won’t be easy.

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Best bets for Chelsea vs Fulham

1x2 - Chelsea 1.54 on Betway

BTTS - Yes 1.81 on Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Joao Pedro 1.54 on Betway

We expect Chelsea to win 2-1.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Chelsea have had a positive start to the new Premier League season. However, their opening draw against Crystal Palace would have left many fans disappointed, especially after their strong pre-season.

Last weekend’s dominant victory over West Ham showed what Enzo Maresca’s side is capable of, making them dark horses for a title charge. Next up for the Club World Cup champions is another London derby against Fulham.

The start to the Cottagers’ Premier League season could have been better, but it could have also been worse. They needed late equalisers to get a point in both of their opening games. So, they’re likely grateful to have walked away with something.

Travelling to London has always been difficult for the visitors. However, after winning at Stamford Bridge in the league last season, Fulham will be confident they can leave with more than a point.

Probable lineups for Chelsea vs Fulham

Chelsea expected lineup: Sanchez; Gusto, Adarabioyo, Chalobah, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Estevao, Pedro, Neto, Delap

Fulham expected lineup: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Castagne; Lukic, Berge; Robinson, Smith-Rowe, Iwobi; Muniz

Primed for the points

Chelsea’s domination of this fixture cannot be overlooked. They have won 17 of the last 28 head-to-heads and only lost twice in that period, which shows what usually happens when they meet.

However, the corresponding fixture last season ended in victory for the visitors. Silva will almost certainly mention that in his pre-game team talk to motivate Fulham to win again. However, since they’re without a win in their previous two matches, it’s difficult to expect an upset here.

Meanwhile, the Blues are currently on a nine-game undefeated run, which means they should be confident of securing maximum points in this match. That defeat at the Bridge last season was the first in their previous 20 home matches. Even though Palmer is likely to miss this match, Chelsea are primed for three points on Saturday.

Chelsea vs Fulham Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - Chelsea 1.54 on Betway

Demonstrating attacking intent

While the home side are likely to win this weekend, the victory may not come easily. Despite keeping four clean sheets across their previous six outings, there is a realistic chance for the visitors to cause problems for their defense.

Fulham were the far better team against Man Utd last weekend, having registered three big chances from four shots on target. In addition, they had an xG of 1.76, which is much higher than United’s 1.62. This indicates their attacking intent.

Both of their opening games featured goals at both ends of the pitch. This is part of a sequence of four of the last five games where both sides celebrated goals. Chelsea and Fulham found the net in both of last term’s league fixtures, as the result ended 2-1 for the respective away sides.

Chelsea vs Fulham Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes 1.81 on Betway

A man in form cannot be stopped

Last week, Palmer had to sit out because of a groin injury. This resulted in Joao Pedro starting in the traditional number 10 role, behind Liam Delap as the main striker. However, being further back didn’t stop the Brazilian, as he scored a goal.

It only took Pedro 15 minutes to find the back of the net and level matters with West Ham. He’s the man in form, and it will be difficult for the Fulham defence to restrain him. No one on the Chelsea team had more shots than Pedro, who had three.

That brings his total tally for his new club to six goals and two assists in his last six appearances. This is an incredible return for a player who’ll be trying to secure a spot in the Brazilian team for the World Cup next year.