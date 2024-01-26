Cape Verde vs Mauritania Predictions: Cape Verde to match their best AFCON performance against Mauritania

Our betting expert shares his predictions for Cape Verde’s round of 16 tie with Mauritania, including 4.90 odds for a halftime/ full-time result.

Cape Verde have been one of the surprise packages of the Africa Cup of Nations this year.

The island nation ended up topping Group B, four points clear of Egypt and five ahead of Ghana, two African powerhouses.

Having only ever qualified for the quarter-finals once in 2013, Bubista’s side will want to go further in their fourth appearance at the AFCON finals.

Cape Verde vs Mauritania Betting Tips

Overall winner - Cape Verde @ 1.42 with Betway

First goal - Cape Verde @ 1.73 with Betway

Halftime/ Full-time result - Draw/ Cape Verde @ 4.90 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

However, they must overcome another giant killing nation in the form of Mauritania at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan on Monday night.

The Lions of Chinguetti shocked the world when they beat Algeria on matchday three of the tournament, sending the two-time winners home at the group stage for a second consecutive AFCON competition.

However, the 105th FIFA-ranked team must replicate that performance and register their second-ever win at AFCON to create more history and make the quarter-finals in their third appearance at this tournament.

Experience may be the difference

Cape Verde are undefeated in this year’s Africa Cup of Nations and if they put in performances like they did in the group stage, they should see off Mauritania.

The island nation have more experience in the tournament and have what it takes to progress to the last eight.

Bubista’s side have only lost once in their last five internationals, an impressive stat to own going into knockout football.

However, Mauritania will take the challenge head-on and obtain confidence from their 2-1 victory over Monday night’s opponents in 2019.

The Blue Sharks will have to register their first win over Mauritania if they’re to remain in the Ivory Coast.

Cape Verde vs Mauritania Betting Tip 1: Overall winner - Cape Verde @ 1.42 with Betway

Sharks tend to take the first bite

Cape Verde captain and most-capped player Ryan Mendes leads an attack including Bebe, Garry Rodrigues and Bryan Teixeira, all of whom have found the back of the net at least once in the competition.

Bubista’s team came out of the group as the top goalscorers with seven goals, netting first in four of their last five internationals.

Apart from their win against Algeria, Mauritania shipped in a goal first in their previous two AFCON matches.

Coach Amir Abdou will demand that his team stay switched on and avoid surrendering the lead first on Monday.

Cape Verde vs Mauritania Betting Tip 2: First goal - Cape Verde @ 1.73 with Betway

Second-half resurgence

Even though Cape Verde have been leading at halftime in four of their previous five matches, they wouldn’t want to risk going behind in a knockout fixture.

The early exchanges could be rather dull, especially since Mauritania have been all-square at the break in 80% of their previous five internationals.

The Blue Sharks have scored in the second half in all three group matches, twice netting after the 90th-minute mark, indicating a never-say-die attitude, which could help them into the AFCON quarter-finals.