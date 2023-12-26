Burnley vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips: Liverpool to maintain title charge

We explore predictions and betting tips for Liverpool’s away date with Burnley, including 4.20 odds for the total goals and both teams to score combo.

It’s been a tough return to the Premier League for Burnley, winning only two games from their opening 17 fixtures, only one of them being at Turf Moor.

Burnley vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Liverpool clean sheet @ 1.45 with Betfred

Liverpool to win both halves @ 2.05 with Betfred

Over 2.5 goals and against both teams scoring @ 4.20 with Betfred

It doesn’t get any easier for Vincent Kompany’s troops as they welcome a high-flying Liverpool on Boxing Day.

The Merseysiders are enjoying a far better season than last, especially after they’ve qualified for the Carabao Cup semi-finals and the knockout phase of the UEFA Europa League.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are well and truly in the race for the Premier League title and a comprehensive victory against relegation-threatened Burnley is exactly what they need.Burnley’s struggles up front

The Clarets have been poor in front of goal this season, scoring just 16 goals in their 17 games, only Sheffield United scored less (12).

Perhaps, part of the reason for this was down to striker Lyle Foster’s absence through illness. The hosts failed to score in 44% of their home matches this term.

Liverpool have been on target 15 times from their nine league dates on the road, averaging 1.67 goals per away game.

The Reds also boast a record of always finding the back of the net on their travels this season.

Burnley vs Liverpool Betting Tip 1: Liverpool clean sheet @ 1.45 with Betfred

All Liverpool from the first whistle

When they play in front of their Anfield army, Liverpool are almost unstoppable.

This season, they’ve led in six of their 17 league matches at halftime, losing only three times, albeit away from home.

On their travels, they’ve scored five times in the first 45 and 10 in the second period. From their injury list, only Diogo Jota will be missed in attack.

The only player that could return before the end of the year is Ryan Gravenberch.

However, Liverpool’s front three are potent enough to penetrate a Burnley defence that conceded in both halves in 56% of their matches at Turf Moor.

Burnley vs Liverpool Betting Tip 2: Liverpool to win both halves @ 2.05 with Betfred

Rock solid Reds

Liverpool have the joint-best defence in the division with Arsenal, conceding just 15 times all season at the time of writing.

The Reds enjoy an away lead-defending rate of 67%, allowing their opposition equalisers on only two occasions, indicating that once they take the lead, it’s almost impossible to peg them back.

Even though Klopp’s men have only kept clean sheets in 11% of their away games, they’ve kept a total of 35% for all their league fixtures this term.

The last time these two met at Turf Moor, the Reds won 1-0. However, the current Burnley crop are a far cry from Sean Dyche’s troops back in February 2021.