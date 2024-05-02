Brest vs Nantes Predictions and Betting Tips: Brest’s Champions League credentials to be confirmed on Saturday

We share predictions and betting tips for the Derby Breton between Brest and Nantes, including 4.75 odds on the winning margin.

Champions League football is now within grasp for Brest who have guaranteed European football at the very least.

A lot can change in 12 months and it can’t be proven more than in the case of Stade Brestois. They were flirting with relegation with three games to go this time last year.

Brest vs Nantes Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of Supabets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

This time, they need to secure third place in Ligue 1 and a spot in Europe’s premier club competition with their remaining three fixtures.

The Pirates welcome Nantes to the Stade Francis-Lé on Saturday night where a win takes them closer to the promised land.

The visitors are in a different scrap as they’re lying 14th and still at risk of falling into the relegation playoff spot as only three points separate them from Metz.

Their recent away form should provide fans with confidence that they can snatch a win against all odds this weekend.

There is hope

Brest’s goalscoring is partly the reason for their high-flying campaign as they’ve scored 53 goals at an average of 1.56 goals per game.

While Nantes have struggled in the attacking department, they’ve improved slightly recently. Only rock-bottom Clermont (25) have scored fewer than the visitors this term (29).

The Canaries have only blanked once in their last six away games but with the hosts shipping at least 1.06 goals per game this term, there is hope for the visiting party.

Brest vs Nantes Betting Tip 1: Both teams to score - Yes @ 2.07 with Supabets

A tough trip

Eric Roy’s men are unbeaten in 18 of their last 21 Ligue 1 matches. The Pirates have only lost twice in their backyard all season.

The visitors won four of their last six away dates, indicating they won’t simply lie down (L1, D1). Brest won the reverse fixture and the corresponding match last season.

When playing at home, five of Brest’s 15 matches ended in a victory at halftime (33%). They’ve never lost from a winning position after 45 minutes.

On the road this term, Antoine Kombouaré’s men drew nine and lost four games at the interval (W2), indicating this is bound to be a tough trip.

With the visitors conceding first in 40% (6) of their 15 away dates, the hosts are likely to take a lead with the home crowd behind them from the first whistle.

Brest vs Nantes Betting Tip 2: Halftime result - Brest @ 2.36 with Supabets

If it’s nice, do it twice

Of their 16 victories in Ligue 1, the Pirates have only won three by a two-goal margin, one of them coming against Saturday’s opponent.

However, the Canaries have lost nine out of 17 games by two goals (53%). Four of those defeats were on the road as they will be this weekend.

Brest have beaten Nantes by a 2-0 scoreline in the previous two head-to-heads, which is a possibility when they clash again.