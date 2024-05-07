Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma Predictions and Betting Tips: Leverkusen to secure a spot in the Europa League final

We share predictions and betting tips for the Europa League semi-final second-leg between Bayer Leverkusen and Roma.

The newly-crowned German champions are in line to win an extraordinary treble this season. However, Leverkusen must first book a ticket to the Europa League final.

They’re already on their way, holding onto a 2-0 lead from the first leg in Rome last week. Another performance like that will have them dreaming of lifting three trophies this season.

The Black and Reds have been incredible under manager Xabi Alonso and are just two games away from going an entire Bundesliga season unscathed.

Die Werkself have made light work of their adventures in the Europa League as well, yet to taste defeat in this competition.



With a two-goal advantage, it’s difficult to see them throw that away when they host Roma on Thursday night at the BayArena.

Meanwhile, the visitors are desperate for silverware this season as their position in Serie A for Champions League qualification hangs in the balance.

A win for Daniele De Rossi would be exactly what he needs after taking over the managerial reins mid-season.

But Leverkusen have been the cream of the crop this term and leaving Germany with a ticket to the Europa League final seems unlikely for the Giallorossi.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma Betting Tips

Bayer Leverkusen clean sheet - Yes @ 2.26 with Betway

Matchbet & both teams to score - Bayer Leverkusen & No @ 2.41 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Patrik Schick @ 2.41 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Rock solid defence

Alonso has created a side that’s difficult to break down. In the Bundesliga, they only conceded 10 goals from their 16 home games - the best record in the division.

The Black and Reds have carried that form into Europe as they’ve shipped eight goals in 11 games at an average of 0.73 goals per game.

The Bundesliga champions prevented Roma from scoring at the Stadio Olimpico where they scored 16 of their total 21 goals in this competition (76%).

With the visitors only netting five goals away from home in Europe, the hosts will likely complete another shutout here.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma Betting Tip 1: Bayer Leverkusen clean sheet - Yes @ 2.26 with Betway

The BayArena fortress

Leverkusen have an incredible record at the BayArena in this year’s campaign. They won every Europa League fixture at their headquarters, a frightening statistic for Roma.

Overall, the hosts remain unbeaten in all 12 fixtures in this competition and they’ve scored a minimum of two goals in each of their last five Europa games at home.

Roma meanwhile, won only two of their last 11 away dates in this competition. Despite the visitors dominating the head-to-head record with two wins, repeating that is unlikely here.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma Betting Tip 2: Matchbet & both teams to score - Bayer Leverkusen & No @ 2.41 with Betway

Sharp Schick

Patrik Schick has had to deal with a season that’s been interrupted by injuries but he seems to have finally found his footing in this campaign.

He scored a goal at the weekend in Leverkusen’s 5-1 demolition of Eintracht Frankfurt and was taken off at the hour mark, probably with this fixture in mind.

Schick scored five goals in his seven Europa League appearances. He didn’t feature last week in Italy but will likely make the squad this Thursday.

Leverkusen will look to him to penetrate the Roma defence once again and secure another final for them this season.