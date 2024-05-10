Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Predictions and Betting Tips: Barca to maintain dominance at home

Our football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad.

Barcelona’s passage to next season’s Champions League is all but guaranteed but they will want to remain ahead of fourth-placed Atletico Madrid until the end.

The Blaugrana are six points ahead before this weekend with four fixtures left to play in La Liga.

It will be a trophyless season for the Catalan club and it appears that Xavi’s relationship with Sporting Director Deco has broken down.

For the hosts, it’s about rebuilding and setting a foundation for next season. However, they must still finish strong, starting with entertaining Real Sociedad on Monday night.

La Real are sixth in the La Liga standings and on course to secure a place in next season’s Europa League but their place isn’t yet guaranteed.

The visitors require a further 10 points from their last four games to confirm their position and prevent Real Betis from chasing them down and relegating them to the Conference League.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Clean sheet Barcelona halftime - No @ 2.49 with Supabets

Win margins - Barcelona to win by one goal @ 3.50 with Supabets

Halftime/fulltime result - Draw/Barcelona @ 4.45 with Supabets

Some joy for La Real early on

For all Barcelona’s efficiency upfront, they’re quite porous at the back, conceding 43 goals this season at an average of 1.26 goals per game.

Their last four games across all competitions saw the Blaugrana concede at least once in the first half.

Meanwhile, Imanol Alguacil’s troops have a record of almost equally distributing their goals among the first and second halves.

52% (12) of their goals scored away from home arrived in the first 45 minutes this term. Two of the last three La Liga meetings saw Sociedad score in the first half.

Barca also have conceded in the first period in 41% of their home league fixtures as opposed to 35% in the second stanza.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Betting Tip 1: Clean sheet Barcelona halftime - No @ 2.49 with Supabets

Nothing much in it

Xavi’s men have turned their temporary home, the Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys, into something of a fortress.

They’ve lost only three league games here and are unbeaten in their last six in front of their home faithful.

Five of the last six head-to-heads in all competitions have gone the way of the Catalan club. The hosts won three of the last five meetings by a single-goal margin.

In fact, 15 of their 22 wins all season have come by a solitary goal difference, nine of those arriving at home.

Since La Real boast the third-best defence in the division, they’re difficult to beat. However, from their eight losses this term, seven have been by one goal.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Betting Tip 2: Win margins - Barcelona to win by one goal @ 3.50 with Supabets

Home advantage to be the difference

The hosts have been held at halftime in eight of their 17 fixtures at home (47%) while the visitors ended nine of their 17 first halves deadlocked while on the road (53%).

Barcelona fans will be pleased to know that seven of their eight halftime draws ended in victory.

La Real have never lost from a drawing position away from home but the atmosphere from the Barca faithful may be too much to overcome on Monday.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Betting Tip 3: Halftime/fulltime result - Draw/ Barcelona @ 4.45 with Supabets