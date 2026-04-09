Barcelona vs PSG predictions: Yamal to inspire home win

Our betting expert expects this game to feature goals, and Lamine Yamal to impress in a home victory.

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Best bets for Barcelona vs PSG

Barcelona to win at odds of 1.95 on Betway

Lamine Yamal to score anytime at odds of 2.90 on Betway

Barcelona to score over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.63 on Betway

Barcelona are expected to win 3-1 against PSG.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Barcelona won 2-1 against Real Sociedad at the weekend to get back to the top of the La Liga standings. That was their seventh victory in eight competitive outings this term.

They started the Champions League with a 2-1 victory at Newcastle, courtesy of a fine brace from Marcus Rashford. PSG also impressed in their European opener, having dominated Atalanta 4-0 at the Parc des Princes. Both teams have three points ahead of this clash.

PSG have won five out of six Ligue 1 matches so far. Their solitary setback came in a 1-0 defeat against rivals Marseille at the Stade Velodrome.

Probable lineups for Barcelona vs PSG

Barcelona expected lineup: Szczesny, Martin, Cubarsi, E. Garcia, Kounde, De Jong, Pedri, Rashford, Olmo, Yamal, Ferran

PSG expected lineup: Chevalier, Mendes, Pacho, Beraldo, Hakimi, Mayulu, Vitinha, Ruiz, Barcola, Ramos, Mbaye

Injury-ravaged PSG to fall short

This was shaping up to be an excellent contest between the reigning European champions and one of the main contenders for this season’s trophy. However, the PSG side that will play in Barcelona will be significantly weaker than the one that won the 2024/25 title.

They are already missing key attackers Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue, and have had fresh concerns over several star players in recent days. Fabian Ruiz, Marquinhos, Vitinha, Joao Neves, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia have been dealing with issues. While Luis Enrique is hopeful that some of those players will play, it’s clear they won’t be anywhere near full strength.

While Barcelona are also struggling with a few injury problems, they’ve continued to get results. Hansi Flick’s side have scored 16 goals in their five matches since the last international break, despite Lamine Yamal not starting any of those fixtures. The German will have more attacking options this term.

Barcelona vs PSG Bet 1: Barcelona to win at odds of 1.95 on Betway

Yamal fit and firing again

Barca’s star winger returned from the bench at the weekend. Yamal took only a minute to make an impact, as he created a goal opportunity for Robert Lewandowski immediately after his introduction. The teenager also showcased some pieces of sublime skill, with no sign of his recent injury affecting him.

That increases his chances of making a big impact on this game. With Raphinha sidelined, Yamal will be expected to provide much of the goal threat. He may also be on penalty duty if Ferran Torres is preferred to Lewandowski up top.

The Spain international has an average of 5.59 shots per 90 minutes for Barcelona this term. That’s an increase from 4.54 in La Liga last term. He has already scored twice, despite being limited to just three starts. Yamal can be backed to get on the scoresheet here with an implied probability of 34.5%.

Barcelona vs PSG Bet 2: Lamine Yamal to score anytime at odds of 2.90 on Betway

The hosts can score at least three

Barca have frequently played with style in the Champions League last term. They scored three or more goals in 71% of their matches in the competition. That included their league-phase clash with Bayern Munich and both legs of their semi-final against Inter Milan.

Those matches suggest they can certainly cause plenty of problems for an understrength PSG defence. They’ll also expect to gain control in midfield. Pedri and Frenkie de Jong were dominant in Barca’s Champions League opener, as they have completed over 90% of their passes.

PSG have demonstrated weakness in their recent away games. They conceded three goals at Toulouse at the end of August. Meanwhile, they were beaten 1-0 by rivals Marseille in their last road fixture, as Roberto De Zerbi’s side created three big chances.