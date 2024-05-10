Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo Predictions and Betting Tips: Atleti to take a step closer to Champions League qualification

We share predictions and betting tips for Atletico Madrid’s La Liga fixture against Celta Vigo, including 3.75 odds on the winning margin.

As it stands, Atletico Madrid are two wins away from booking their place in the Champions League for the 12th successive season.

They’re six points ahead of Athletic Bilbao and can’t afford any lapses as they wind down their La Liga campaign.

Next up for the Colchoneros is a date with Celta Vigo on Sunday afternoon at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.



If they can maintain their record at home this season, Diego Simeone should lead his troops to another campaign in Europe’s elite club competition.

Celta are in their centenary year and under their new manager, Claudio Giraldez, they’ve won three games which has ensured they are almost safe from relegation.

One more point from their remaining four fixtures will be enough for Celta Vigo to preserve their 12-season status as a La Liga club.

Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Halftime/fulltime result - Atletico Madrid/Atletico Madrid @ 2.09 with Betway

Matchbet & both teams to score - Atletico Madrid & yes @ 2.75 with Betway

Winning margin - Atletico Madrid to win by one goal @ 3.75 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Home form is a huge advantage

Atleti’s last two league games at home produced 3-1 victories where they scored in both halves.

The hosts only lost one fixture at home all season while the visitors registered just three wins on the road this term.

The Colchoneros haven’t been on the wrong end at halftime against Celta Vigo in their last 26 La Liga meetings.

Of their 17 games at the Metropolitano this season, the home side have gone into halftime leading on 10 occasions and only failed to convert one of those into a victory (D1).

Meanwhile, five of Celta’s 17 away games ended in defeat after 45 minutes.

Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo Betting Tip 1: Halftime/fulltime result - Atletico Madrid/ Atletico Madrid @ 2.09 with Betway

Tendency to be leaky

Simeone’s charges have dominated the head-to-heads with Celta, winning all five of their previous league meetings.

The hosts are undefeated in 11 battles with Los Celestes at their Metropolitano home. However, Giráldez’s charges can take confidence from the hosts’ struggles for clean sheets.

Atleti have only registered four shutouts at home, one of the fewest in the division. Both teams found the back of the net in 71% of the host’s home fixtures in this campaign.

The visitors are averaging 1.35 goals per away game this season and can get some joy in the final third on Sunday.

Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo Betting Tip 2: Matchbet & both teams to score - Atletico Madrid & yes @ 2.75 with Betway

Strong evidence suggests a close encounter

The home team were on the winning side on 21 occasions in the league this season. 11 of those victories came by a one-goal margin (52%).

At home this term, Atleti won 15 games, eight have been by a solitary goal, a scenario that’s not unlikely for this weekend’s clash.

Celta Vigo’s loss margins support this selection as 12 of their 16 defeats came by a one-goal margin (75%).

Just under half (5) of their one-goal losses arrived while Los Celestes were on their travels.