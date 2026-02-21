How to watch today's DC United vs Philadelphia Union Major League Soccer game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

For 2026, a standard Apple TV subscription now includes access to all MLS matches in many regions, removing the need for a separate "Season Pass" add-on. Check your local Apple TV app for specific regional details.

This Eastern Conference clash marks a pivotal "new era" for D.C. United as they host their I-95 rivals in the 2026 season opener. The stakes couldn't be higher: the Philadelphia Union arrive as the reigning 2025 Supporters' Shield winners, having dominated this fixture recently with a staggering 13–0 aggregate score across their last three meetings. However, the Black-and-Red have undergone a complete identity shift under new head coach René Weiler, headlined by the record-breaking signing of Louis Munteanu and the acquisition of Tai Baribo—who, in a scripted twist of fate, makes his D.C. debut against the very Union side he led in scoring last season. While Philadelphia looks to maintain their stranglehold on the rivalry following a midweek 5–0 Champions Cup rout, D.C. United is desperate to prove that their off-season overhaul has finally closed the gap.

DC United vs Philadelphia Union kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Audi Field

Today's game between DC United and Philadelphia Union will kick-off at 22 Feb 2026, 00:30.

Team news & squads

DC United vs Philadelphia Union Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager R. Weiler Probable lineup Substitutes Manager B. Carnell

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

D.C. United enters this 2026 season opener practically unrecognizable, fueled by an aggressive offseason overhaul under new manager René Weiler. The headline story is undoubtedly Tai Baribo, who looks to haunt his former club immediately after his high-profile $4.6 million move from Philadelphia. He’ll likely lead the line alongside club-record signing Louis Munteanu, creating a strike partnership that D.C. fans hope will finally erase the memory of last year’s offensive struggles. However, the Black-and-Red aren't without their hurdles; they’ll have to navigate the opener without the anchor of their defense, Lucas Bartlett, who remains sidelined with a knee injury, while young talent Matai Akinmboni serves a holdover suspension from the 2025 campaign.

The Philadelphia Union arrive at Audi Field with the confidence of reigning Supporters' Shield winners, though they are already juggling the physical demands of a deep CONCACAF Champions Cup run. While the squad is riding high after a midweek 5–0 thrashing in continental play, manager Bradley Carnell has some tactical puzzles to solve due to the long-term absence of Quinn Sullivan. On the bright side, the Union’s "youth-first" philosophy is in full bloom, with 16-year-old Cavan Sullivan and Nathan Harriel expected to take on even larger roles this season. With Andre Blake rested and ready to resume his post between the pipes, Philadelphia looks to prove that their chemistry and established system can overcome D.C.’s expensive new roster.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

