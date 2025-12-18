The cheapest places to watch and live stream Netflix around the world

With subscription options ranging from Basic to Premium, the cost of Netflix varies from user to user - and, also, from country to country.

The table below highlights Netflix’s subscription prices across different countries, showing how costs vary around the world.

Country Cost (USD*) United States $7.99 Bangladesh ৳ 250 ($2.04) Egypt EGP 100 ($2.10) India ₹199 ($2.20) Nigeria ₦3,500 ($2.40) Indonesia IDR 55,000 ($3.29) South Korea ₩5,500 ($3.72) Brazil R$20.90 ($4.00) Argentina ARS 5,999 ($4.14) Phillipines ₱ 249 ($4.20) Japan ¥890 ($5.71) Germany €4.99 ($5.85) Mexico MXN 119 ($6.61) United Kingdom £4.99 ($6.68) France €5.99 ($7.02) Switzerland CHF 12.90 ($16.22) Singapore SGD 13.98 ($10.83)

*Costs in the table are for Netflix's Basic Plan. USD costs have been converted and are correct as of the time of publishing

If you are outside of the country, you can watch your regular Netflix programming using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) using the simple step-by-step instructions below:

Subscribe to a VPN and install the the app on your preferred device (mobile, laptop, smart TV, FireStick etc) Open the VPN app and choose the server that matches the Netflix library you wish to watch Open Netflix Browse and watch content

Check out GOAL's VPN guide for more information.

What is coming up on Netflix?

The Anthony Joshua vs. Jake Paul boxing match, officially titled Jake vs. Joshua: Judgment Day, is one of the most talked‑about combat sports events of 2025. Scheduled for Friday, December 19, 2025, the fight takes place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, and it will be streamed live and exclusively on Netflix to subscribers worldwide at no extra cost, meaning anyone with an active account can watch it as part of their plan.

Getty Images

This event pits Jake Paul, the American YouTuber‑turned‑professional boxer with a 12‑1 record and seven knockouts, against Anthony Joshua, a former two‑time unified heavyweight world champion and Olympic gold medalist, whose professional record stands at 28‑4 with 25 KOs. The matchup is a sanctioned professional heavyweight bout scheduled for eight three‑minute rounds with standard 10‑ounce gloves.

Netflix’s involvement follows its earlier success with other high‑profile boxing events, including Paul’s previous fight against Mike Tyson, which set global streaming records. This matchup is expected to draw millions of viewers internationally, continuing Netflix’s push into live sports content. The broadcast begins with preliminary fights earlier in the evening, while the main fight card starts around 8 p.m. ET (with ring walks later in the night), and viewers in the UK and Europe see it in the early hours of the following day due to time zone differences.

The fight has generated significant buzz because of the contrast between the competitors: Joshua is widely respected in traditional boxing circles, while Paul is known for his crossover celebrity status and ability to draw audiences. Ahead of the fight, Joshua emphasized a competitive mindset and insisted he would treat the contest seriously. Meanwhile, Paul has worked to prove his legitimacy as a boxer against a seasoned champion, despite ongoing debate over the competitive balance of the matchup.

Netflix - A Brief History

Netflix began in 1997 as an online DVD rental service - a humble start that few could have predicted would transform the digital media landscape.

A decade later, the company pivoted from mailing DVDs to streaming content online. Soon after, Netflix started producing its own original series and popularized the release of full seasons at once, sparking the global craze of binge-watching. Its international expansion also brought a wave of hit foreign-language shows, from Money Heist in Spain to Sacred Games in India.

Today, Netflix is recognized as a tech-driven entertainment company that reshaped how audiences consume film and television. And, ;ike all tech innovators, Netflix continues to experiment and expand its revenue streams. In recent years, it has moved into mobile gaming, launched ad-supported subscription tiers, and implemented measures to curb password sharing.