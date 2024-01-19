This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

WWE Royal Rumble winners: A look back at tournament history and match winners

Andrew Steel
Ahead of this year’s edition, take a look back at the wrestlers who have claimed the title over the decades

Thirty enter the ring, and only one will be left standing - the WWE Royal Rumble kicks off the start of a new year of top-tier wrestling from the promotion, bringing together a host of its biggest stars to compete for the ultimate battle royale prize.

Since its introduction in 1988, the event has been one of the flagship pay-per-views offered every year by the company and typically kick-starts the road to WrestleMania for both competitors and fans around the globe.

This year, Cody Rhodes will be out to defend the maiden crown he claimed after his late entrance at San Antonio's Alamodome in Texas, but the two-time WWE Intercontinental Championship winner will have his work cut out against more than two dozen other rivals for the prize. Meanwhile, for the seventh time since its inception, the WWE Women's Royal Rumble will be staged alongside the men's event, with a host of wrestlers looking to get their hand on the title after Rhea Ripley went the distance last time out.

But where will the WWE Royal Rumble take place this year? Who has won the title over the years? And who has the distinction of the most crowns? GOAL takes you through the history of the WWE Royal Rumble, with a complete list of Royal Rumble winners below.

WWE Royal Rumble Winners by year

YearWinner
2023Cody Rhodes
2022Brock Lesnar
2021Edge
2020Drew McIntyre
2019Seth Rollins
2018Shinsuke Nakamura
2017Randy Orton
2016Triple H
2015Roman Reigns
2014Batista
2013John Cena
2012Sheamus
2011Alberto Del Rio
2010Edge
2009Randy Orton
2008John Cena
2007The Undertaker
2006Rey Mysterio
2005Batista
2004Chris Benoit
2003Brock Lesnar
2002Triple H
2001"Stone Cold" Steve Austin
2000The Rock
1999Mr. McMahon
1998"Stone Cold" Steve Austin
1997"Stone Cold" Steve Austin
1996Shawn Michaels
1995Shawn Michaels
1994Lex Luger and Bret Hart
1993Yokozuna
1992Ric Flair
1991Hulk Hogan
1990Hulk Hogan
1989Big John Studd
1988Jim Duggan

WWE Women's Royal Rumble winners by year

YearWinner
2023Rhea Ripley
2022Ronda Rousey
2021Bianca Belair
2020Charlotte Flair
2019Becky Lynch
2018Asuka

When did the WWE Royal Rumble begin?

The WWE Royal Rumble began in 1988, with the original event staged as a television special on the USA Network. Held at Copps Coliseum - now FirstOntario Centre - in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, during the WWF era, it proved a major success for the brand.

The event became a regular pay-per-view fixture the following year and has since become established as one of WWE's "Big Five" events, alongside  WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Survivor Series, and Money in the Bank.

Though some events have included more or less competitors, the format has remained the same for most of its existence - a 30-wrestler battle royale format, with individual competitors entering in intervals and the last one standing crowned the victor.

Who are the current WWE Royal Rumble holders?

Cody Rhodes is the incumbent WWE Royal Rumble championship holder, having entered last during the 2023 event and secured five eliminations, including first-entrant Gunther, to earn his maiden title.

Rhea Ripley is the incumbent WWE Women's Royal Rumble championship holder, having entered first during the 2023 event and secured six eliminations, including former winner Asuka.

Who has won the most WWE Royal Rumble titles?

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin holds the record for the most WWE Royal Rumble titles in the event's history with three, having claimed back-to-back successes in 1997 and 1998 before another victory in 2001.

Eight other wrestlers have also recorded multiple triumphs, with Batista, Brock Lesnar, Edge, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, Randy Orton, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H all picking up two victories apiece in the event. There have been no multiple winners in the WWE Women's Royal Rumble.

WWE Royal Rumble winners by total

WrestlerWinning Years
"Stone Cold" Steve AustinThree (1997, 1998, 2001)
BatistaTwo (2005, 2014)
Brock LesnarTwo (2003, 2022)
EdgeTwo (2010, 2021)
Hulk HoganTwo (1990, 1991)
John CenaTwo (2008, 2013)
Randy OrtonTwo (2009, 2017)
Shawn MichaelsTwo (1995, 1996)
Triple HTwo (2002, 2016)

Are there any preliminary events ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble?

Aside from the leading men's and women's events, the WWE Royal Rumble features other matchups on its undercard as preliminary entertainment.

So far, WWE has confirmed a fatal four-way match between Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight for the WWE Universal Championship, while Logan Paul will defend his WWE United States Championship in a singles match against Kevin Owens.

2024 WWE Royal Rumble undercard

MatchMatch Type
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. LA KnightWWE Universal Championship fatal four-way match
Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin OwensWWE United States Championship singles match

Who has competed in the most WWE Royal Rumble events?

Kane has made the most appearances in the WWE Royal Rumble, with a record of 20 appearances to date, though only 18 were under his current stage name, having also appeared once apiece as Isaac Yankem and Fake Diesel.

He also holds the record for effecting the most eliminations, with 46, including 45 as Kane and one as Yankem.

