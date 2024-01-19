WWE Royal Rumble winners: A look back at tournament history and match winners

Ahead of this year’s edition, take a look back at the wrestlers who have claimed the title over the decades

Thirty enter the ring, and only one will be left standing - the WWE Royal Rumble kicks off the start of a new year of top-tier wrestling from the promotion, bringing together a host of its biggest stars to compete for the ultimate battle royale prize.

Since its introduction in 1988, the event has been one of the flagship pay-per-views offered every year by the company and typically kick-starts the road to WrestleMania for both competitors and fans around the globe.

This year, Cody Rhodes will be out to defend the maiden crown he claimed after his late entrance at San Antonio's Alamodome in Texas, but the two-time WWE Intercontinental Championship winner will have his work cut out against more than two dozen other rivals for the prize. Meanwhile, for the seventh time since its inception, the WWE Women's Royal Rumble will be staged alongside the men's event, with a host of wrestlers looking to get their hand on the title after Rhea Ripley went the distance last time out.

Getty Images

But where will the WWE Royal Rumble take place this year? Who has won the title over the years? And who has the distinction of the most crowns? GOAL takes you through the history of the WWE Royal Rumble, with a complete list of Royal Rumble winners below.

WWE Royal Rumble Winners by year

Year Winner 2023 Cody Rhodes 2022 Brock Lesnar 2021 Edge 2020 Drew McIntyre 2019 Seth Rollins 2018 Shinsuke Nakamura 2017 Randy Orton 2016 Triple H 2015 Roman Reigns 2014 Batista 2013 John Cena 2012 Sheamus 2011 Alberto Del Rio 2010 Edge 2009 Randy Orton 2008 John Cena 2007 The Undertaker 2006 Rey Mysterio 2005 Batista 2004 Chris Benoit 2003 Brock Lesnar 2002 Triple H 2001 "Stone Cold" Steve Austin 2000 The Rock 1999 Mr. McMahon 1998 "Stone Cold" Steve Austin 1997 "Stone Cold" Steve Austin 1996 Shawn Michaels 1995 Shawn Michaels 1994 Lex Luger and Bret Hart 1993 Yokozuna 1992 Ric Flair 1991 Hulk Hogan 1990 Hulk Hogan 1989 Big John Studd 1988 Jim Duggan

WWE Women's Royal Rumble winners by year

Year Winner 2023 Rhea Ripley 2022 Ronda Rousey 2021 Bianca Belair 2020 Charlotte Flair 2019 Becky Lynch 2018 Asuka

When did the WWE Royal Rumble begin?

Getty Images

The WWE Royal Rumble began in 1988, with the original event staged as a television special on the USA Network. Held at Copps Coliseum - now FirstOntario Centre - in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, during the WWF era, it proved a major success for the brand.

The event became a regular pay-per-view fixture the following year and has since become established as one of WWE's "Big Five" events, alongside WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Survivor Series, and Money in the Bank.

Though some events have included more or less competitors, the format has remained the same for most of its existence - a 30-wrestler battle royale format, with individual competitors entering in intervals and the last one standing crowned the victor.

Who are the current WWE Royal Rumble holders?

Getty Images

Cody Rhodes is the incumbent WWE Royal Rumble championship holder, having entered last during the 2023 event and secured five eliminations, including first-entrant Gunther, to earn his maiden title.

Rhea Ripley is the incumbent WWE Women's Royal Rumble championship holder, having entered first during the 2023 event and secured six eliminations, including former winner Asuka.

Who has won the most WWE Royal Rumble titles?

Getty Images

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin holds the record for the most WWE Royal Rumble titles in the event's history with three, having claimed back-to-back successes in 1997 and 1998 before another victory in 2001.

Eight other wrestlers have also recorded multiple triumphs, with Batista, Brock Lesnar, Edge, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, Randy Orton, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H all picking up two victories apiece in the event. There have been no multiple winners in the WWE Women's Royal Rumble.

WWE Royal Rumble winners by total

Wrestler Winning Years "Stone Cold" Steve Austin Three (1997, 1998, 2001) Batista Two (2005, 2014) Brock Lesnar Two (2003, 2022) Edge Two (2010, 2021) Hulk Hogan Two (1990, 1991) John Cena Two (2008, 2013) Randy Orton Two (2009, 2017) Shawn Michaels Two (1995, 1996) Triple H Two (2002, 2016)

Are there any preliminary events ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble?

Aside from the leading men's and women's events, the WWE Royal Rumble features other matchups on its undercard as preliminary entertainment.

So far, WWE has confirmed a fatal four-way match between Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight for the WWE Universal Championship, while Logan Paul will defend his WWE United States Championship in a singles match against Kevin Owens.

2024 WWE Royal Rumble undercard

Match Match Type Roman Reigns (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight WWE Universal Championship fatal four-way match Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens WWE United States Championship singles match

Who has competed in the most WWE Royal Rumble events?

Getty Images

Kane has made the most appearances in the WWE Royal Rumble, with a record of 20 appearances to date, though only 18 were under his current stage name, having also appeared once apiece as Isaac Yankem and Fake Diesel.

He also holds the record for effecting the most eliminations, with 46, including 45 as Kane and one as Yankem.

Where can I watch the WWE Royal Rumble?

Viewers in the United States can watch the WWE Royal Rumble on pay-per-view, streaming the event through NBC's Peacock streaming service.

With complete undercard coverage, plus a host of other sports and entertainment coverage, subscribers can enjoy a rich selection of options with Peacock. Customers can subscribe to Peacock Premium with ads for $5.99 per month and Peacock Premium Plus without ads for $11.99 per month.